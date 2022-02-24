New Omnibus For Avengers, Spider-Man, Books Of Magic, American Vampire

Here's a look at some upcoming Marvel, DC and Boom Studios Omnibuses coming up. Our friends at Near Mint had a couple – but not all of them. And we start with Marvel putting Avengers by Jonathan Hickman Omnibus back into print for $125, which might impact the insane $450 values the first print gets on Amazon.

Avengers By Jonathan Hickman Omnibus Vol 1 December 28, 2022

Amazing Spider-Man By Nick Spencer Omnibus Vol. 1 October 18, 2022

by Nick Spencer, Ryan Ottley

Books of Magic Omnibus Vol. 3 November 22, 2022

By Dylan Horrocks, Si Spencer, Richard Case, Dean Ormston

Go Go Power Rangers Book One Deluxe Edition– November 15, 2022

Collects Go Go Power Rangers #1-16 and Go Go Power Rangers: Back To School #1.

Spider-Man 2099 Omnibus – October 25, 2022

by Peter David, Rick Leonardi

Wonder Woman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 5 Hardcover – October 18, 2022

Collects Action Comics #142, Wonder Woman #35-47, and Sensation Comics #90-104.

American Vampire Omnibus Vol. 2 – October 11, 2022

by Scott Snyder, Rafael Albuquerque

Collecting American Vampire #28-34; American Vampire: The Long Road to Hell #1; American Vampire: Anthology #1-2; American Vampire: Second Cycle #1-11; American Vampire 1976 #1-10

You are cordially invited to a party—to die for! The incredible AMERICAN VAMPIRE OMNIBUS VOL. 2 collects all the blood-thirsty tales you've been craving! In the first story, series mainstays Skinner Sweet, Pearl and company return to Hollywood in the '50s during the Red Scare. In a time where America was on the lookout for the next Communist threat, was the real danger something far more insidious? A major turning point in AMERICAN VAMPIRE lore begins here! Also included here—it's a story burned deep into the American psyche: two young lovers, a stolen car and the open road. But these young lovers are newly turned vampires trying to fight the bloodsucking urge inside them. To make matters worse, they've got a pack of angry vampires on their tails—plus bad-ass vamp-killer Travis Kidd. He's tracking the "Heartbreak Killers" across the heartland, but can he stop them before it all ends in tragedy?