New Omnibus For Avengers, Spider-Man, Books Of Magic, American Vampire

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Here's a look at some upcoming Marvel, DC and Boom Studios Omnibuses coming up. Our friends at Near Mint had a couple – but not all of them. And we start with Marvel putting Avengers by Jonathan Hickman Omnibus back into print for $125, which might impact the insane $450 values the first print gets on Amazon.

New Omnibus For Avengers, Spider-Man, Books Of Magic, American Vampire

Avengers By Jonathan Hickman Omnibus Vol 1 December 28, 2022

New Omnibus For Avengers, Spider-Man, Books Of Magic, American Vampire New Omnibus For Avengers, Spider-Man, Books Of Magic, American Vampire

Amazing Spider-Man By Nick Spencer Omnibus Vol. 1 October 18, 2022
by Nick Spencer, Ryan Ottley

New Omnibus For Avengers, Spider-Man, Books Of Magic, American Vampire

Books of Magic Omnibus Vol. 3 November 22, 2022
By Dylan Horrocks, Si Spencer, Richard Case, Dean Ormston

New Omnibus For Avengers, Spider-Man, Books Of Magic, American Vampire

Go Go Power Rangers Book One Deluxe Edition– November 15, 2022
Collects Go Go Power Rangers #1-16 and Go Go Power Rangers: Back To School #1.

Spider-Man 2099 Omnibus – October 25, 2022
by Peter David, Rick Leonardi

New Omnibus For Avengers, Spider-Man, Books Of Magic, American Vampire

Wonder Woman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 5 Hardcover – October 18, 2022
Collects Action Comics #142, Wonder Woman #35-47, and Sensation Comics #90-104.

New Omnibus For Avengers, Spider-Man, Books Of Magic, American Vampire

American Vampire Omnibus Vol. 2 – October 11, 2022
by Scott Snyder, Rafael Albuquerque
Collecting American Vampire #28-34; American Vampire: The Long Road to Hell #1; American Vampire: Anthology #1-2; American Vampire: Second Cycle #1-11; American Vampire 1976 #1-10

You are cordially invited to a party—to die for! The incredible AMERICAN VAMPIRE OMNIBUS VOL. 2 collects all the blood-thirsty tales you've been craving! In the first story, series mainstays Skinner Sweet, Pearl and company return to Hollywood in the '50s during the Red Scare. In a time where America was on the lookout for the next Communist threat, was the real danger something far more insidious? A major turning point in AMERICAN VAMPIRE lore begins here! Also included here—it's a story burned deep into the American psyche: two young lovers, a stolen car and the open road. But these young lovers are newly turned vampires trying to fight the bloodsucking urge inside them. To make matters worse, they've got a pack of angry vampires on their tails—plus bad-ass vamp-killer Travis Kidd. He's tracking the "Heartbreak Killers" across the heartland, but can he stop them before it all ends in tragedy?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.