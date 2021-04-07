New Phoenix Of The Marvel Universe, Revealed (Avengers #44 Spoilers)

Today sees the finale of the Enter The Phoenix storyline, defining the new host of the Phoenix force in the Marvel Universe. The tournament between qualifying heroes did not go the way tournaments usually go, but a winner was chosen.

And as is traditional, the identity was accidentally leaked by Marvel's PR folk, last week.

Created by David Mack and Joe Quesada for Daredevil in 1999, Echo is a Cheyenne deaf superhero and Avenger.

Maya Lopez – Echo – possesses "photographic reflexes" or the ability to perfectly copy other people's movements. Just by watching other people, she has become a concert-level pianist, a strong martial artist, a highly skilled acrobat, and a gifted ballerina. In addition, she has also gained Daredevil's acrobatic abilities and Bullseye's uncanny aim after watching tapes of their fights. She is deaf, so her absolute reliance on visual cues renders her helpless in the dark, and her ability to communicate by reading lips prevents her from taking oral commands and communicating with people who are wearing masks or are not in direct visual contact. Being host to the Phoenix, however, should bring light wherever she goes.

Alaqua Cox is set to portray the character in the TV series Hawkeye on Disney+. Echo was also the mystery identity of Ronin in New Avengers – the identity of whom was revealed accidentally by Marvel in Avengers: The Ultimate Guide. Told you it was traditional.

Oh and just in case that the leak wasn't enough, the reveal is also on one of the covers…

AVENGERS #44 WEAVER CONNECTING VAR

MARVEL COMICS

FEB210619

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Javi Garron (CA) Dustin Weaver

ENTER THE PHOENIX: THE FIERY FINALE!

It all comes down to this. The final battle to decide who will wield the awesome cosmic power of the Phoenix Force. You don't want to miss… the debut of the all-new Phoenix! Rated T+In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99