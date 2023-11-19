Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Beast Boy, starfire, swamp thing, Titans

New Powers For Beast Boy & Starfire In Titans #5 (Spoilers)

The new Swamp Thing invented for DC Comics' 5G, and getting his own series for DC Rebirth, comes to Titans #5 this week as Levi Kami.

Article Summary Titans #5 introduces the new Swamp Thing as an ally, enhancing the team's eco-mission.

Beast Boy debuts startling transformations, hinting at a cost to his powers.

Speculation surrounds Starfire's new abilities following striking cover art.

Batman: Off-World #1 launches with a young Batman facing extraterrestrial threats.

The new Swamp Thing invented for DC Comics' 5G, and getting his own series for DC Rebirth, comes to Titans #5 this week. And Levi Kami, current Avatar of the Green, discovers that his presence under Starfire's touch has quite the transformation.

Swamp Thing is not the only one undergoing a transformation. With the Beast World event coming, Beast Boy shows off some of his more "out there" transformations… and the impact they have on Beast Boy.

…suggesting that Gar is playing a heavy price for his ability over time.

But it seems it is worse to be an Avatar, and Beast Boy has that experience too. Leading to an offer being made from a Titan to a newcomer…

The new Swamp Thing as a new member of Titans going forward? Looks like it… as for what else Starfire might be able to do…

That cover from Batman: Off-World #4 for February has caused some to wonder if Bruce Wayne will have to have a conversation with Dick Grayson. But no, this is a different Tangarian, Ione, as seen in Batman Off-World #2 this week.

Batman: Off-World sees a young Batman encountering a very different Targarian… just don't let her near a Swamp Thing.

TITANS #5 CVR A NICOLA SCOTT

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Nicola Scott

The Titans are going green! As the team desperately attempts to heal the Borneo rainforest, they reach out to the only avatar that can help…Swamp Thing! Will the peaceful yet powerful giant be enough to stand up to the forces of evil? Or will the new and improved Demolition Crew wreck them all?

Retail: $3.99 FOC Date: 10/29/2023 BATMAN OFF-WORLD #1 (OF 6) CVR A DOUG MAHNKE

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Doug Mahnke

A routine night in Gotham City for a young Batman proves to be anything but routine when the crime-fighter is confronted with a sort of foe he's never faced before–one from beyond the stars! A universe of possible alien threats leads Batman to make a daring decision–to venture alone into the far reaches of the cosmos for the very first time, where the Dark Knight will face the fight of his life! Superstar writer Jason Aaron delivers his first Batman story ever, partnered with blockbuster artist Doug Mahnke for a unique, brutal tale! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/21/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!