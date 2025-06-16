Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: dan slott, Superman Unlimited

Superman's New Powers Make Him… Sonic The Hedgehog? Or Doctor Who?

Superman's new powers make him... Sonic The Hedgehog? Super Mario? Or Doctor Who? (Superman Unlimited #2 SPOILERS)

Article Summary Superman gains new golden powers after a Kryptonite meteorite, changing his abilities dramatically.

The golden transformation echoes Superman Prime with a radiant glow.

Characters compare his upgrade to Sonic The Hedgehog and the Super Mario Bros.

Kryptonite now powers entire industries and nations, threatening Superman's mission for truth and justice.

Super Spoilers ahead for this week's Superman Unlimited #2… you have been warned. Because at the end of the first issue of Superman Unlimited #1 by Dan Slott and Rafael Albuquerque, Superman woke up with a very different look. After a close encounter with a Kryptonite meteorite heading to Earth, he was transformed into a glowing golden god reminiscent of the Superman Prime version of the character from DC One Million.

Just as the world had become saturated with Kryptonite, with new industries and even cities and countries emerging based on the new mineral, now set in the very near future of the DC Universe, as all the other Superman comic books were yet to catch up with.

Very good, El Cardero has its own Krypto currency. But because this is Bleeding Cool, we go a little further than the official preview. And we start to get a better idea about what this golden glow means.

Okay, so he can heal himself when the damage gets too much, with a big golden glow. And while the cast of Superman stand around and compare this power upgrade which has been denied them, to Super Mario Brothers or Sonic The Hedgehog, this is written by Dan Slott, remember? So it is more likely that he is referencing Doctor Who right now. And this is the Superman version of regeneration…

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #2 CVR A RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque

ENTER: THE KRYPTO-KNIGHTS! Superman faces a brave new world–radical change sweeps the globe, and the ramifications of the Kryptonite asteroid reach a fever pitch! The epicenter of this new Kryptonite power reverberates from the Emerald City–a nation-state positioned atop a massive stockpile of this incredible natural resource and ruled with an iron fist by the Kryptonite King and his dreaded Krypto-Knights! Can Superman hope to continue his fight for truth and justice with Kryptonite flooding the streets with danger? Plus: the Daily Planet's expansion continues, and Gorilla City's representative joins the team! $4.99 06/18/2025

