New Sorcerer Supreme Revealed In One World Under Doom #9 (Spoilers?)

The new Sorcerer Supreme revealed in One World Under Doom #9 (Spoilers? At this point?)

Article Summary Marvel's One World Under Doom #9 crowns Wanda Maximoff as the new Sorcerer Supreme after Doctor Doom.

The epic finale sees Doom's magical victory made permanent, but Wanda rises to claim the mystical mantle.

Spoilers were already hinted via Marvel's own press and the upcoming Sorcerer Supreme #1 solicitation.

The Scarlet Witch takes on a new legacy, setting the stage for major changes in Marvel's magical hierarchy.

One World Under Doom #9 by Ryan North and R.B. Silva is published tomorrow. And solicited thus: "FINALE! Doom has confronted all of Earth's heroes in battle – and he's won. What's more, he's used the magical power of Sorcerer Supreme to ensure that this victory has become a fixed moment in time: a thing that will stand forever, impervious to magic or time travel alike. But unbeknownst to Doom, in that climatic moment that can now never be changed, the seeds of Doom's downfall were also fixed for all eternity. Left with an intolerable defeat that cannot be changed, Doom makes a choice he can never undo – and the rest of the world will pay his price… …it all comes down to this in the big finale of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM! PLUS: If the Sorcerer Supreme falls, who will rise to take his place? Find out here!"

Or find out from Marvel Comics, first by joining the dots regarding solicitation details that Marvel Comics did publish for Sorcerer Supreme #1, and then reading the press release that Marvel put out, that it would be Wanda Maximoff: The Scarlet Witch, which will probably make even more sense when the TV series VisonQuest comes around on Disney+. As someone posted to social media, Marvel was doing Bleeding Cool's job for us. So I suppose this is no longer much of a spoiler… but here is the Scarlet Witch officially taking on the role surrendered by Doom, and coming through the Last Door to her Lotkill residence.

One World Under Doom #9 by Ryan North and R.B. Silva is published tomorrow from Marvel Comics. Sorcerer Supreme #1 by Steve Orlando and Bernard Chang is published on Christmas Eve.

Sorcerer Supreme #1 by Steve Orlando, Bernard Chang, M

THE SORCERER SUPREME IS DEAD. LONG LIVE THE SORCERER SUPREME. In the aftermath of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, a new power rises. One willing to defy tradition, break every rule and chart a bold, new path. Will this rogue Sorcerer Supreme bring magic in the Marvel Universe to new heights or leave it in ruin?

