Jon Kent's Boyfriend Has Superpowers, But is it Just a Phase? Spoilers

Today sees the publication of Superman: Son Of Kal-El #4. In the previous issue, Jon Kent had taken Jay Nakamura to meet his family, only for Henry Bendix, President of Gamorra, to drop a superhuman gravity bomb in the Smallville Farm. obliterating it. All because a) Jon Kent had made a stand protecting Gamorran refugees to the USA and b) Clark Kent is off to War World, leaving the Kent homestead a sitting target.

And with superspeed on and the farm exploding, Jay Nakamura's powers seem to be similar to those of Kitty Pryde, he is phasing through matter, and doing it unconsciously as well, as a threat explodes around him. If he is going to be the new Superman's boyfriend, it would certainly be a useful ability given that this sort of thing is likely to be a common occurrence.

Originally, when 5G was being planned, it was intended that Jon Kent would have Jenny Quantum/Jenny Sparks of The Authority as a love interest – that clearly changed bit Jay isn't exhibiting Jenny's powers, he is his own man. Some levels of 5G inspired the Infinite Frontier stories, but many details have been changed.

And Tom Taylor bringing in two characters he co-created in his Suicide Squad run, Aerie and The Wink, two of The Revolutionaries. When introduced, they were part of a "Post-Human Project", which illegally turned people into metahumans. Now it seems, Henry Bendix and Gamorra was behind that as well.

And so a confrontation is necessary. And this is the kind of thing which this Superman is happier doing than the last one, as his mother points out…

This is the new Superman. Not just a phase. The way he is doing business.

There are going to be consequences. But then again, aren't they all?

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #4

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

Kal-El has left, and the weight of the world now rests on his son's shoulders. Powerful forces have been threatened by Jon Kent's first leaps in his father's boots. It's hard to hurt a man of steel, but his loved ones make a much easier target. Jon's world is about to come crashing down.

In Shops: 10/19/2021

SRP: $3.99