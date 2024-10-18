Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Dark Horse Comics, Netflix, Stranger Things, TV | Tagged: dark horse comics, Diego Galindo, dungeons and dragons, Eddie Munson, Jody Houser, Joseph Quinn, netflix, stranger things, Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire:

New Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons Comic Features Eddie Munson

Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire, a prequel comic Stranger Things Season 4 features fan-favorite Eddie Munson.

Article Summary Explore Eddie Munson's journey in a prequel comic to Stranger Things Season 4.

Dive into the D&D adventures that shaped Hawkins' heroes before the Upside Down.

Creative team reunites from previous D&D and Critical Role series for immersive storytelling.

The Rise of Hellfire #1 hits comic shops February 19, 2025, with pre-orders available now.

Dark Horse Comics presents Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire, a prequel comic series to Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4. The series features fan-favorite character Eddie Munson, played to lovable perfection by British actor Joseph Quinn, who is now playing Johnny Storm of the Fantastic Four in the upcoming MCU movie.

Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons are Two Great Tastes that Taste Great Together

Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire involves spell-slinging, sword swinging, and the luck of the dice shaped the lives of the Stranger Things boys well before they had real-life monsters to face. This crossover comic features Eddie Munson's rise to de facto leader of the Hellfire Club, flashbacks to the legendary campaign that got him hooked on D&D, his recruitment of Lucas, Dustin, and Mike, and glimpses into the fantasy worlds they conquered together.

The four-issue miniseries is written by Jody Houser and Eric Campbell, illustrated by Diego Galindo (Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons, Stranger Things: The Tomb of Ybwen), colored by Diana Sousa (Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins, Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins), and lettered by Nate Piekos (Stranger Things, Minor Threats). Issue #1 arrives in Winter 2025 and will feature variant cover art by Magali Villanueve, Rebecca Pueblar, Jeremy Wilson, Nimit Malavia, and Kyle Lambert, designer and illustrator of Stranger Things series key art. It's kind of cool that the entire creator team have all worked on previous D&D and D&D-adjacent Critical Role comic series.

"Jody Houser and Eric Campbell have expertly woven together two beloved IPs to spotlight Eddie Munson's pure heart as he fosters the heroes in all those around him and celebrate how Dungeons and Dragons can strengthen the bonds of friendship," said Senior Editor Spencer Cushing. "What better way to honor the 50th anniversary of a beloved game than through the nostalgic lens of Stranger Things?"

"As soon as I saw Stranger Things season 4, I knew the story of Eddie Munson and the Hellfire Club would be a perfect sequel to our Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons miniseries," added Houser. "Both Eric and I are very familiar with how D&D forges friendships and storytellers, and it's been wonderful exploring Hawkins through that lens."

Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire #1 (of 4) rolls into comic shops on February 19, 2025. Issue #1 is now available for pre-order at your local comic shop for $3.99. Hopefully, this will tide you over until the final season of Stranger Things premieres on Netflix.

