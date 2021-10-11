New Throwback Stories Added to Archie Milestones Digest Collections

Archie Comics has announced that, beginning in January, new issues of its Archie Milestones Digest collections will contain, in addition to reprints, classic "throwback" stories set during the time periods represented by the digest. Which begs the obvious question: wait, are modern Archie comics set in the present day?! We assumed they were all throwback stories, or these damn kids would have graduated high school 70 years ago!!!

Well, no matter. The point is that starting with January's Archie Milestones Digest #13 – Best of the 1960s, each of these comics will feature a brand new story. The press release elaborates on the first one:

These new lead stories told in the traditional Archie house style will be set firmly in past decades with the fashion, technology, and cultural events of the era featured prominently. The first of these new 5-page stories will debut in ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST #13 – BEST OF THE 1960s as writer Tom DeFalco and artist Jeff Shultz show us what happens when The Archies are invited to play at the Woodstock Rock Festival… and wind up running late to their own performance!

Said Archie Director of Publicity Ron Cacace:

We had so much fun with the new stories in our 80th Anniversary Digest series and knew we had to find a way to continue that as we brought back the Milestones Digest series. Our fans have been asking for new stories set in their favorite eras for a while and we're so happy we could make it happen!

The throwback stories will run through the next five issues of Archie Milestones Digest:

Archie Milestones Digest #13 – Best of the 1960s – On Sale 1/26

Archie Milestones Digest #14 – Best of the 1990s – On Sale 4/6

Archie Milestones Digest #15 – Best of the 1970s – On Sale 6/15

Archie Milestones Digest #16 – Best of the 2000s – On Sale 8/24

Archie Milestones Digest #17 – Best of the 1980s – On Sale 11/2

Why stop there? Oh, because they're running out of decades. Yeah, that makes sense.

Here's the solicit for Archie Milestones Digest #13:

ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST #13: BEST OF THE 1960s THE ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST SERIES RETURNS with a NEW LEAD STORY! In "Woodstock Woes!" The Archies have been invited to appear at the most famous musical event in history—the Woodstock Rock Festival! However, getting there proves to be a problem and they're worried they'll be late and miss their time slot! Fortunately, Jughead's got a plan: they'll take a shortcut through the woods… what could possibly go wrong?! Then we continue celebrating Archie's long-lasting legacy of 80+ years of publishing with a special retroactive look at some of the most important eras in Archie's history! First up: the 1960s, the Silver Age of comics and the decade that brought us the birth of The Archies! Plus, stories from every decade of Archie. There's something for fans of all ages! Script: Tom DeFalco

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Rex Lindsey

On Sale Date: 1/26

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.