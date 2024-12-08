Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Stan Lee | Tagged: nick fury, ultimate

New Ultimate Universe Versions of Classic Marvel Characters (Spoilers)

New Ultimate Universe versions of classic Marvel characters in Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1 out this Wednesday (Spoilers)

Article Summary Discover Ultimate Nick Fury, director of H.A.N.D., enforcing the Maker's laws in Latveria's darker take on SHIELD.

Witness Ultimate Universe's grim fate of Howard the Duck and Omega The Unknown under Nick Fury's new regime.

Explore the tragic demise of young Black Bolt, Power Pack's Julie and Jack, leaving dark mysteries behind.

Intriguing twists: 3D Man, Devil Dinosaur, and Mantis meet their end; is Silver Surfer resembling Deadman?

Ultimate Universe One Year In by Deniz Camp, Chris Condon, Jonas Scharf, and Alessandro Cappuccio is published this Wednesday to Marvel Comics. Introducing the Ultimate Nick Fury, director of H.A.N.D, the secret police formed by The Maker to enforce his laws from The City of Latveria. And giving us glimpses into the fate of other previously unseen Ultimate characters. Promising the first looks at two major characters, Ultimate Nick Fury and Ultimate Wolverine, there are others that also grabbed my attention.

So we see that not only has H.A.N.D. captured an Ultimate version of Howard The Duck, the character first created by Steve Gerber in 1973 for Marvel Comics and the focus of films and lawsuits. But also…

Omega The Unknown was also created by Steve Gerber, Mary Skrenes and Jim Mooney in 1976. Does Ultimate Nick Fury have an Ultimate Steve Gerber obsession? But there are more to feel the pressure of his fascist boot…

Seemingly, it was the death of a young Inhuman Black Bolt and his dog Lockjaw, as well as Julie and Jack Power of Power Pack. Ultimate Nick Fury, child killer? Feels rather Pat Lee/Kevin O'Neill Marshall Law era…

Other classic characters, such as Devil Dinosaur, created by Jack Kirby; the original forties version of The Vision, created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby; and 3D Man, based on Joe Simon and Jack Kirby's Captain 3-D. And then Mantis, who also doesn't appear to make it out alive. But hey, it's just comics, right?

Comic books as propaganda… is it working here as well?

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE ONE YEAR IN #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240618

(W) Deniz Camp, Chris Condon (A) Jonas Scharf, Alessandro Cappuccio (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

THE CLOCK IS TICKING DOWN TO THE MAKER'S ARRIVAL! Deniz Camp flips the narrative on ULTIMATES and takes us inside the Maker's Council! The heroes of the Ultimate Universe aren't the only ones who have been preparing for the return of the Maker, and the clock is ticking down… This unique one-shot sets the stage for the second year of the Ultimate line and includes the debut of the Ultimate versions of two major Marvel characters! RATED T+In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $5.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!