New X-Men #114 Jumps in Price After Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Hits

New X-Men #114 by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely jumps in price on eBay after Deadpool And Wolverine trailer hits the internet.

Article Summary New X-Men #114 price spike on eBay following Deadpool & Wolverine trailer.

First issue by Grant Morrison & Frank Quitely, features Cassandra Nova.

Rare CGC 9.8 issues now fetch up to $175; raw copies range $20-$30.

Cassandra Nova, key X-Men foe, could be set for a comic revival.

Yesterday eBay saw a stunning amount of sales of New X-Men #114 from July 2001, the first issue of the comic by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely, and the first appearance of Cassandra Nova, who also appeared in the Deadpool And Wolverine trailer that dropped yesterday. Everyone knew that Cassandra Nova was in the film, played by Emma Corin, but it took yesterday for that to make it real and hit the aftermarket.

Most raw copies were selling in the $20-$25- $30 mark with CGC 9.8 graded copies selling for around $175. But three days ago it was a ten buck comic, and at the beginning of the month, a mere two bucks.

It certainly might be worth dragging out from your back-issue collection. This was a big-selling relaunch from Marvel Comics at the time, with estimated orders of around 170,000 from North America and the UK/Ireland. There should certainly be plenty of copies out there. And if someone bought multiple, maybe now is the time to cash them in especially if you have them CGC slabbed in a high grade…

Cassandra Nova is a mummudrai, a parasitic life form born bodiless on the astral plane. The mummudrai that became Cassandra became telepathically entangled with Charles Xavier when a foetus. This granted Cassandra psychic powers, including the ability to exit the womb and create a body as Xavier's twin. The greatest enemy of the X-Men, she commanded an army of Sentinels to massacre 16 million mutants on the mutant homeland of Genosha, as a means to announce herself.

More recently, she was brought to the island of Krakoa, where she joined the Marauders on a mission two billion years into the past to save the ancient mutant civilization of Threshold from destruction. before herself being struck down by a psychic attack from Somnus, and was left stranded in the past.

Though with such a prominent role, will Marvel be bringing her back in the comics as well? This image was doing the rounds but appears to be a mocked-up fan-made version. Still, there may be room for something like this…

Here's a look at that trailer again.

