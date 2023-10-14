Posted in: Comics, Current News, NYCC | Tagged: dog, New York Comic Con. NYCC

That New York Comic Con Dump- Was It A Bad Dog?

Yesterday's pooper-scoop by Bleeding Cool looked at a certain amount of faecal matter that had to be removed from New York Comic Con.

Yesterday's pooper-scoop by Bleeding Cool regarding a certain amount of faecal matter that had to be removed from New York Comic Con, somewhere between the celebrity autograph area and the main NYCC showfloor, caused considerable comment yesterday. Bleeding Cool didn't have any photos of the offending article, but if you wanted to see for yourself, you could, I suppose, click through to this tweet.

A comic con first. Apparently the lines were so long in the autograph area, someone actually shit themselves. I heard some screams and then the smell came around. Walked over to see Security blocking the area. I wish I saw it happen and what costume they were wearing. #nycc pic.twitter.com/63m0Y1icVl — Erik Nagel (@itseriknagel) October 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Erik Nagel reported from the front lines, saying "A comic con first. Apparently the lines were so long in the autograph area, someone actually sh-t themselves. I heard some screams and then the smell came around. Walked over to see Security blocking the area. I wish I saw it happen and what costume they were wearing. #nycc" He suffered so you don't have to.

But not so fast! As jokes came at speed, asking whether this was just very convincing cosplay or asking if New York Comic Con's in-house comics website would rename itself Plopverse in honour of the incident, it looks like this was just the first draft of history. And a second draft was on the way.

Galileo 908 posted to XTwitter "If that was in the autograph area, I can confirm that a dog that did it. I saw them cleaning it up. #nycc" And suddenly, that possibility seemed a lot more likely. Unless, of course, this was a plant, a stooge, a kompromat agent, someone wanting to clean up the story, as well as the floor…

Still, that just asks another question. Because accidents happen and, if indeed it was a canine conspirator who dealt the deadly deed, which supervillain owner of such a hound, chose not to pick up after the pooch? That is canine companionship 101. Because that's why you carry a pocket full of plastic bags – they are not just for keeping your comic books in. Clearly, there is yet more to this New York Comic Con story than meets the nose…

