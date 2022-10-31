New York Elects Batman To The Board Of Election Commissioners

In the DC Comics comic books, Jace Fox has recently become the Batman of New York City, in I Am Batman. But in the real-life New York city it seems that Batman has been appointed to lead the board of election commissioners. Though sadly, that is just Keith Batman, who must get this a lot. And is getting it again. Keith Batman is a Democrat from Cayuga County and will lead the county Board of Elections along with Republican sidekick John Camardo, who really should be called Robin, but sadly that is not to be. Keith Batman, aged 72, is a former county legislator and president of Cayuga County's Board of Health. He was also the dean of continuing education at Cayuga Community College. And he has been dealing with these jokes all his life. He can't hate them too much however, as his website leans into it rather, with a recognisable logo…

Hopefully, DC Comics won't sue. And his website biography definitely calls on the fact that he doesn't share Bruce Wayne's history, claiming "I am not a millionaire. I am a middle-class worker whose parents passed on the values of hard work, responsibility to family and community, and the importance of treating all people fairly. Those are the values I will bring to the job. I will show up, I will work hard, and I will do my best to deliver. This is why I ask for your vote." Of course, that's just the kind of thing Bruce Wayne would say. At least his parents weren't murdered in an alleyway.

Maybe the next movie might echo his rallying call though? "You have heard me say it before…the primary job of your Legislator is to be a voice in support of our towns, our villages and our citizens. I have and will continue to work on behalf of us all to identify solutions and to find the resources we need to implement them. You know me. I have delivered for you and will continue to do so."