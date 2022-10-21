Next Week Previews Gives Details On January 2023 Comics Solicits

The November edition of Diamond Comic Distributors' monthly Previews catalog arrives in comic shops and digitally on October 25th and features comic books, graphic novels, toys, and other pop culture merchandise scheduled to go on sale beginning January 2023. Just not from DC Comics or IDW.

The front cover, as revealed yesterday, is Dynamite Entertainment's Darkwing Duck #1. The back cover: is Diamond Select Toys' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Doctor Strange Legends in 3-Dimensions 1/2-Scale Bust. Saga #61 begins a new story on the catalogue spine. And Dark Horse Comics' new espionage series, Spy Superb, from Matt Kindt and Sharlene Kindt, is on the customer order form.

Gems of the Month: November's PREVIEWS Gems of the Month include:

1. BOOM! Studios' Dune: House Harkonnen #1 (NOV220294) and Mosely #1 (NOV220307)

DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #1 (OF 12) CVR A SWANLAND (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Michael Shelfer (CA) Raymond Swanland

The second official, NYT Bestselling prequel to Dune is adapted for the first time by award-winning novelists Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson and artist Michael Shelfer (Domino), unveiling a closer look at the rising conflict between beloved characters and bitter villains. Fans will gain insight into how the early years of iconic figures Gurney Halleck, Lady Jessica, and Liet Kynes had their future shaped by the complex and brutal machinations of House Harkonnen! What difficult choices will tear Leto Atreides apart as Baron Harkonnen plots against not just House Atreides, but the Bene Gesserit and the Emperor himself?

MOSELY #1 (OF 5) CVR A LOTFI

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Rob Guillory (A/CA) Sam Lotfi

From Farmhand creator Rob Guillory and Sam Lotfi (Harley Quinn), Mosely is a satirical sci-fi blockbuster perfect for fans of God Country and Ghost Cage! In the hyper-technological world of the later 21st century, Mosely is a bitter old janitor on a mission from a higher power-to unleash holy Hell upon the "too big to fail" Tech Gods. Can one man bring down the corporate powers who've used their vast influence to oppress an all too complacent human race (and hopefully win back the favor of his estranged family while he's at it)? Mosely's taking up the Holy Hammer and you better believe he's gonna smash some $h!t until he sets mankind free! Each issue has wall to wall content, and will feature a bonus story by series writer Rob Guillory starting with issue #2!

2. Dark Horse Comics' Spy Superb #1 (NOV220405) and Stranger Things: The Many Ghosts of Dr. Brenner #1 (NOV220413)

SPY SUPERB #1 (OF 3) CVR A KINDT

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W/A/CA) Matt Kindt

From New York Times bestselling and Harvey award-winning graphic novelist Matt Kindt comes the latest Flux House humorous espionage adventure. It's John Wick meets Wes Anderson in this mystery-thriller about a secret organization that's developed the perfect spy. Who is the perfect spy? A spy who doesn't even realize they are a spy. AKA the "useful idiot." This particular useful idiot is named Jay. Jay is sent on missions without even realizing he's on a mission. Until he picks up the wrong phone with the wrong secret intel and now Russian hit-squads and elite assassins are after him. But Jay believes he was a sleeper agent-and really is the "spy superb". His complete obliviousness and lack of survival skills may be the only thing that saves him in this globe-trotting espionage tale . . . where nothing is what it seems . . . but also . . . kind of actually is what it seems.

STRANGER THINGS MANY GHOSTS OF DR BRENNER #1 (OF 4) CVR A AS

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Brenden Fletcher (A) Mack Chater (CA) Marc Aspinall

The year is 1968. Dr. Martin Brenner, a disgraced American scientist, returns to the abandoned lab where himself and his colleagues collected research for top-secret government projects. But Brenner's unfinished business in his old lab isn't the only thing haunting him . . . a ghostly face from his past seems to be following his every step. From writer Brenden Fletcher comes a story from the past of the sinister Dr. Brenner from the hit Netflix series Stranger Things!

3. Dynamite Entertainment's Darkwing Duck #1 (NOV220559) and Purgatori Must Die #1 (NOV220603)

DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR C LEIRIX

DYNAMITE

(W) Amanda Deibert (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) Leirix

He is the terror that flaps in the night…He is the ferocious fowl who plucks the evil eye from the face of foul play…He is Darkwing Duck! Alongside his trusty sidekick Lauchpad McQuack, Darkwing hyper-vigilantly defends St. Canard from the dastardly, devilish demons who would wage wanton war! By night, our caped defender lurks in the shadows, striking fear (and maybe confusion?) in the heart of the criminal underworld…but by day, no one suspects that Darkwing is also mild-mannered Drake Mallard, a well-meaning father to his adorable adopted daughter, Gosalyn! Can Darkwing successfully navigate his two separate lives, all while looking incredibly cool and impossibly handsome? (Hint: Probably not, but…) You'll have to read to find out!

PURGATORI MUST DIE #1 CVR A TURNER

DYNAMITE

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Alvaro Sarraseca (CA) Collette Turner

Purgatori's always pissing somebody off – but this time she may have gone too far! It may have some connection to her growing insanely powerful and probably starting to kill and eat the gods. In fact, that last part for sure. And gods are like potato chips, right? It's not like she's going to stop at one. And so, the various pantheons have pooled their not inconsiderable resources to offer up a big prize to whatever psycho manages to kill her. Who wants to try? Hey, who doesn't?! The creative team behind Vampirella Vs. Purgatori and the recent Purgatori miniseries reunite for the grand third act of this Purgatori saga! Guest-starring Evil Ernie, Vampirella, the Sacred Six… and more!

4. Image Comics' Black Cloak #1 (NOV220018), The Immortal Sergeant #1 (NOV220027), and Spawn: Unwanted Violence #1 (NOV220029)

BLACK CLOAK #1 CVR A MCCLAREN

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Meredith McClaren

SERIES PREMIERE Eisner Award-winning writer KELLY THOMPSON heads to Image for the first time with BLACK CLOAK, an all-new series with artist MEREDITH McCLAREN! Blade Runner style mixes with SAGA-esque drama in a delectable fantasy/sci-fi blend as two Black Cloaks try to solve the murder of a beloved prince in Kiros, the last city in the known world, before his murder tips the city into war. The mystery begins in a spectacular TRIPLE-LENGTH FIRST ISSUE for $4.99!

IMMORTAL SERGEANT #1 (OF 9)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Joe Kelly (A/CA) Ken Niimura

MINISERIES PREMIERE Award-winning I KILL GIANTS storytellers JOE KELLY (Deadpool, Savage Spider-Man) and KEN NIIMURA (Eisner Award-winning Umami) return to yank on your heartstrings with IMMORTAL SERGEANT! On the eve of his unwelcome retirement, Jim Sargent (aka "Sarge") a grizzled, old-school detective, catches a break on a murder case that's haunted him for decades. Unfortunately, Sarge must drag his anxiety-riddled adult son, Michael, along for the ride or risk losing the lead forever. Can this dysfunctional duo overcome their own hang-ups, blindspots, and secrets to catch a killer?

SPAWN UNWANTED VIOLENCE #1 (OF 2) CVR A DEL MUNDO

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Todd McFarlane (A/CA) Mike Del Mundo

MINISERIES PREMIERE Information can be one of the most valuable resources in the world. It can also be one of the most difficult to obtain. Luckily for Spawn, he has the FREAK. The Freak is a master of getting what he needs out of a subject. But as the Freak works at extracting the whereabouts of "File F," Al witnesses an act of senseless VIOLENCE-one that he can't ignore. The writing of TODD McFARLANE meets the incredible art of MIKE DEL MUNDO in SPAWN: UNWANTED VIOLENCE, a two-part miniseries that forces Spawn to confront the very nature of good and evil!

5. Marvel Comics' The Wasp #1 (NOV220775)

WASP #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL PRH

(W) Al Ewing (A) Nie, Kasia (CA) Tom Reilly

Fashion designer, businesswoman, founding Avenger – Janet Van Dyne has worn many hats over the course of her super heroic career. But when an old enemy threatens Janet and her fellow Wasp, Nadia, seemingly against his will, the Van Dynes will have to confront the ghosts in their shared history to get to the bottom of the mystery. Join fan-favorite creators Al Ewing (IMMORTAL HULK, X-MEN RED) and Kasia Nie (MOCKINGBIRD; AGE OF CONAN: BELIT) as they celebrate sixty years of the Wasp!

6. ABLAZE Publishing' Children of the Black Sun #1 (NOV221105)

CHILDREN O/T BLACK SUN #1 CVR A CADONICI (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

(W) Dario Sicchio (A/CA) Letizia Cadonici

From the artist of the hit series The House of Slaughter!

"It is not difficult to be happy under a blue sky. But it takes a lot of courage to be strong even under a black sun."

Over the years, a black sun has risen twice. A dark dawn whose rays have done terrible things to people's minds, driving them to all sorts of horror. Twelve years have passed since the last time and the world still fears the return of that inexplicable phenomenon. But fear is not the only legacy of those terrible days. All the women who got pregnant under the influence of the black sun have given birth to babies with some… peculiarities. White hair, ashy skin, abnormal proportions, and eyes as red as fire: the Children of the Black Sun.

Brightvale is a small town like many others. Here the Children of the Black Sun are treated with particularcontempt, especially in the days leading up to the anniversary of the two disasters. The hatred of their fellow villagers, terrified of a possible return of that horror, will push these kids to unite and embark on a hallucinatory journey to discover themselves and their true nature. But is the black sun really about to return?

7. AfterShock Comics' The Bulls of Beacon Hill #1 (NOV221071)

BULLS OF BEACON HILL #1 CVR A MACDONALD

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

(W) Steve Orlando (A/CA) Andy MacDonald

The team behind Justice League of America reunites for some HARD-HITTING REVENGE!

Doctor Christopher Boldt has everything he ever wanted: A successful career as a surgeon, a supportive and loving boyfriend, and an overload of hype on his rumored run for Boston City Council. But there's one problem – it's all held up by a lie. For years, Chris has been hiding in plain sight, desperate not to be connected to his father, Orin Paige, one of Boston's most notorious gangsters.

Until now, Chris has been able to live with the secret. And Chris's father has been just as happy to deny any connection to his queer son, who he sees as a liability in the mob world. Now, Chris's political aspirations have put father and son on a collision course. A collision course bathed in blood.

From Eisner and GLAAD Award-Nominated writer Steve Orlando (Extreme Carnage, Midnighter, Darkhold, KILL A MAN) and artist Andy MacDonald (Rogue Planet, Loki, MY DATE WITH MONSTERS, I BREATHED A BODY), comes BULLS OF BEACON HILL, a story of family secrets and violent retribution.

8. Titan Comics' Endless Space 2 Stories (NOV221094)

ENDLESS SPACE 2 STORIES GN (C: 0-1-2)

TITAN COMICS

(W) Jeff Spock, Jeremy Sim (A) Denis Medri & Various

Set in the world of the hugely popular sci-fi strategy game ENDLESS SPACE 2, come eight brilliant tales.

Follow the game's factions as they grapple for power in a fractured galaxy – from the peaceful, tech-curious Sophons to the resilient, nomadic Vaulters. In the Endless universe, discover the heart amongst the stars with a variety of stories told from an empire-wide point of view

Indie Edge:

Dutch graphic novelist Erik Kriek talks with PREVIEWS about his long-awaited new graphic novel, the Viking epic The Exile (NOV221685), from Living the Line; the blues-jazz CD was that produced to accompany his earlier work, Fantagraphics' In the Pines: 5 Murder Ballads (MAR171796); and why he can't miss graphic novels from Charles Burns and Daniel Clowes.

THE EXILE HC (MR) (C: 0-0-1)

LIVING THE LINE

(W/A/CA) Erik Kriek

After seven years of exile, battle-hardened Hallstein Thordsson returns home to Iceland, only to find that old wounds haven't healed. A remarkable decades-spanning epic, Erik Kriek's The Exile is equal parts action "Western" and family drama, with a surprising story of violence and consequences at its core. Kriek is a decorated illustrator known for his work on In the Pines (2015) and Gutsman. This is his debut graphic novel.

IN THE PINES 5 MURDER BALLADS HC (MR) (C: 0-1-2)

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

(W/A/CA) Erik Kriek

The murder ballad has been a cornerstone of the American folk repertoire for decades, telling the raw stories, sometimes even true, of unrequited love, betrayal, jealousy, and, as advertised, death. Dutch cartoonist Erik Kriek was inspired by five old and new murder ballads and used them as a jumping-off point for five special and ruthless graphic narratives that dig deep into the darkness of Americana.