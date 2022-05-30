Nick Pitarra's Karoshi Comics to Publish Pretender and Bad Dog

Karoshi Comics is the new imprint from Nick Pitarra and Chris Stevens with which Pitarra will be launching his new comic book series Ax-Wielder Jon, currently being crowdfunded on Zoop. But it won't be alone. Bleeding Cool understand that Karoshi Comics will be formally announcing a number of projects in the near future, intended to bring the best creators doing their most personal work to the market.

But their next book to follow Ax-Wielder Jon will be Pretender, written by Chris Stevens and drawn by Arthur Adams, Jae Lee, Farel Dalrymple, Ryan Ottley, Nate Powell, Bill Sienkiewicz, Rob Woods, Khoi Pham, James Jean, Nick Pitarra, and more. Chris Stevens has been working on this book, in some shape or form, for almost twenty years and a crowdfunding campaign will be launched later in the year.

It will also be followed by Garry Brown's personal sci-fi action opus Bad Dog. And these are the first images seen for either book.

While Ax-Wielder Jon is planned for an annual publication, with each book over 100 pages and a short story written by Nick for Das Pastoras. The Ax-Wielder Jon Book 2 campaign will launch in spring 2023. I am also told to expect that Karoshi Comics may be picked up as a line from an existing comic book publisher, as an autonomous entity.

Launched with a $25,000 goal, Ax-Wielder Jon by Nick Pitarra is currently over $190,000 with three more days to go. Will it top $200,000?

A ruthless killer in a world of monsters and mayhem makes a precious discovery and learns what a man is willing to lose to protect what he loves most. It's an epic adventure in every sense of the word. AX-WIELDER JON is created, written, and drawn by Nick Pitarra, the Eisner-nominated and New York Times bestselling co-creator of the Manhattan Projects, who is known for his hyper-detailed and dynamic art. The COMPLETED full color over-sized 148-page hardcover is finally here, after months of anticipation!