Nightwing #125 Preview: Death, Deception, and Detective Drama

In Nightwing #125, Dick Grayson and Commissioner Maggie Sawyer find themselves at odds while investigating a mysterious death. But who's really telling the truth?

Article Summary Nightwing #125 hits stores on April 16th, featuring a tense investigation with Commissioner Maggie Sawyer

Dick Grayson grapples with trust issues as shocking revelations force him to reassess his allegiances

Dan Watters and Francesco Francavilla deliver a gripping detective drama in Gotham's criminal underworld

WHO CAN NIGHTWING REALLY TRUST? Tensions between Commissioner Maggie Sawyer and Nightwing erupt as both investigate a mysterious death. But the shocking revelations they uncover will shake both of their convictions and force them to reassess their allegiances.

NIGHTWING #125

DC Comics

0225DC143

0225DC144 – Nightwing #125 Jorge Fornes Cover – $5.99

0225DC145 – Nightwing #125 Cover – $5.99

(W) Dan Watters (A) Francesco Francavilla (CA) Dexter Soy

WHO CAN NIGHTWING REALLY TRUST? Tensions between Commissioner Maggie Sawyer and Nightwing erupt as both investigate a mysterious death. But the shocking revelations they uncover will shake both of their convictions and force them to reassess their allegiances.

In Shops: 4/16/2025

SRP: $4.99

