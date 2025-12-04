Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: catwoman, Cover Stories, harley quinn, nightwing, poison ivy, Sweater Weather

Nightwing Cover Stories: "You Could Have Your Eye Out On Those"

Nightwing Cover Stories: "You Could Have Your Eye Out On Those" with DC Comics' Sweather Weather variant covers

Article Summary Nightwing and DC heroes show off new "Sweater Weather" variant covers with a cheeky winter twist

DC mixes playful sexuality and winter attire, now including male heroes like Nightwing in the lineup

Each variant cover release comes with story details and the so-called extra "perve tax" pricing

Spotlight on Nightwing's latest adventure, plus highlights for Batman, Supergirl, Catwoman, and more

DC Comics does this thing called "sweater weather" comic book variant covers in which they intentionally sexualise their comic book characters, but do it in the winter rather than on a summer beach. Oh, and they include men as well these days, which makes it all okay. And they charge you an extra dollar as well, or what we're calling the "perve tax". And for Nightwing, well, you can tell it's really cold, can't you? They're like tent pegs, the poor dear. And… again, what is it with DC Comics, Supergirl And The Love That Dare Not Neigh Its NameAnd Batman is just a daddy, I guess…

NIGHTWING #134 CVR E TRAVIS MOORE SWEATER WEATHER CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Dan Watters (A) V. Ken Marion (CA) Travis Moore

NIGHTWING CAUGHT IN A DEADLY GAME! In the heart of the Cirque du Sin, a carnival game is played for the souls of Bludhaven's children. But whether Nightwing wins or loses, the outcome of this game will have repercussions for his city forever. $5.99 1/21/2026

(W) Dan Watters (A) V. Ken Marion (CA) Travis Moore NIGHTWING CAUGHT IN A DEADLY GAME! In the heart of the Cirque du Sin, a carnival game is played for the souls of Bludhaven's children. But whether Nightwing wins or loses, the outcome of this game will have repercussions for his city forever. $5.99 1/21/2026 BATMAN #5 CVR F MITCH GERADS SWEATER WEATHER CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Jorge Jimenez (CA) Mitch Gerads

FRACTION AND JIMENEZ DELIVER A DATE NIGHT TO REMEMBER! A night out with Bruce Wayne goes off the rails immediately for Dr. Annika Zeller–it seems her experimental Crown of Storms has her marked for death. And if they survive the legendary 000 Gang, they'll still have to confront the sinister assassin known as Lady Death Man! $5.99 1/7/2026

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Jorge Jimenez (CA) Mitch Gerads FRACTION AND JIMENEZ DELIVER A DATE NIGHT TO REMEMBER! A night out with Bruce Wayne goes off the rails immediately for Dr. Annika Zeller–it seems her experimental Crown of Storms has her marked for death. And if they survive the legendary 000 Gang, they'll still have to confront the sinister assassin known as Lady Death Man! $5.99 1/7/2026 JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #15 CVR F BEN HARVEY SWEATER WEATHER CARD STOCK VAR (DC K.O.)

(W) Mark Waid (A) Dan Mora (CA) Ben Harvey

THE FALL OF MR. TERRIFIC! The plot Neron set in motion is revealed at last–and the consequences will spell the end of heroism on planet Earth! As powered-up villains ravage what's left of the planet, the Terrific Ten is whittled down to a handful of survivors who can't possibly withstand the fires of Hell! $4.99 1/28/2026

(W) Mark Waid (A) Dan Mora (CA) Ben Harvey THE FALL OF MR. TERRIFIC! The plot Neron set in motion is revealed at last–and the consequences will spell the end of heroism on planet Earth! As powered-up villains ravage what's left of the planet, the Terrific Ten is whittled down to a handful of survivors who can't possibly withstand the fires of Hell! $4.99 1/28/2026 SUPERGIRL #9 CVR E FAN YANG SWEATER WEATHER CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Sophie Campbell (A) Joe Quinones (CA) Fan Yang

NEW YEAR, NEW KARA! As the clock and the town of Midvale count down to midnight, Supergirl finds herself surrounded by new friends and found family as she ponders her New Year's resolution. Will she turn over a new leaf, finally free of the shadow of her famous cousin, Superman? Plus, Lesla has a little secret that could lead to disaster! $4.99 1/14/2026

(W) Sophie Campbell (A) Joe Quinones (CA) Fan Yang NEW YEAR, NEW KARA! As the clock and the town of Midvale count down to midnight, Supergirl finds herself surrounded by new friends and found family as she ponders her New Year's resolution. Will she turn over a new leaf, finally free of the shadow of her famous cousin, Superman? Plus, Lesla has a little secret that could lead to disaster! $4.99 1/14/2026 CATWOMAN #83 CVR E TULA LOTAY SWEATER WEATHER CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Danilo Beyruth (CA) Tula Lotay

HOO LET THE OWLS OUT?! Surprise! The Falcone family isn't the only Gotham City contingent Catwoman is up against–the Court of Owls have revealed themselves and they're out for blood! Will Selina Kyle emerge victorious, or will she make her return to Gotham with her tail between her legs? $4.99 1/21/2026

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Danilo Beyruth (CA) Tula Lotay HOO LET THE OWLS OUT?! Surprise! The Falcone family isn't the only Gotham City contingent Catwoman is up against–the Court of Owls have revealed themselves and they're out for blood! Will Selina Kyle emerge victorious, or will she make her return to Gotham with her tail between her legs? $4.99 1/21/2026 HARLEY QUINN #58 CVR E HAINING SWEATER WEATHER CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Elliott Kalan (A) Carlos Olivares (CA) Haining

AIR PIRATES AHOY! Look, up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a Batplane! No, it's Colonel Blimp! Just when I thought I was done with ring-dings raining on my parade, a guy with a literal zeppelin shows up to rain on my figurative parade. It's an all-out battle in the sky! I'm gonna give this japlonsky a piece of my mind…or my bazooka! $4.99 1/28/2026

(W) Elliott Kalan (A) Carlos Olivares (CA) Haining AIR PIRATES AHOY! Look, up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a Batplane! No, it's Colonel Blimp! Just when I thought I was done with ring-dings raining on my parade, a guy with a literal zeppelin shows up to rain on my figurative parade. It's an all-out battle in the sky! I'm gonna give this japlonsky a piece of my mind…or my bazooka! $4.99 1/28/2026 WONDER WOMAN #29 CVR E ELIZABETH TORQUE SWEATER WEATHER CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Stephanie Williams (A) Jeff Spokes (CA) Elizabeth Torque

THE AMAZONS MEET THE DAUGHTER OF WONDER WOMAN! After barely surviving the trials of Mouse Man, Wonder Woman takes a much-deserved night off thanks to her sisters. But are the Amazons ready for their greatest challenge yet? Because in the DC Universe, babysitting always leads to adventure! $5.99 1/21/2026

(W) Stephanie Williams (A) Jeff Spokes (CA) Elizabeth Torque THE AMAZONS MEET THE DAUGHTER OF WONDER WOMAN! After barely surviving the trials of Mouse Man, Wonder Woman takes a much-deserved night off thanks to her sisters. But are the Amazons ready for their greatest challenge yet? Because in the DC Universe, babysitting always leads to adventure! $5.99 1/21/2026 POISON IVY #40 CVR F DANI SWEATER WEATHER CARD STOCK VAR

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Davide Gianfelice (CA) DANI

POLITICAL IMMUNITY! Poison Ivy is tired of having to look over her shoulder constantly. Hoping to secure a place of safety for herself, she sneaks back into Gotham City to meet with Police Commissioner Vandal Savage! Will the immortal caveman help her out, or will this meeting be the spark that sets off an explosive new chapter in Poison Ivy's life? Find out! $4.99 1/7/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!