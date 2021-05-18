Nightwing Has The Best Alibi Any Murder Suspect Could Want (Spoilers)

When we ran an article looking at the close relationship between the current Nightwing run by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo and the Hawkeye run by Matt Fraction and David Aja, Whether using the comics-style of instructional manuals…

… or showing scenes by way of comics as building plans, tiered panels matching floors of a building as people move through them, or all at once.

It's a visual language that seems perfect for comic books, but does require a modicum of effort. The likes of Acme Novelty Library, Young Avengers, Tomorrow Stories, and others have followed this route as well but a) it's rare and b) much appreciated when we get it. We also get a better look at the position of the bed, and the couch. So when the police start suggesting that Dick Grayson is guilty of murder, he is able to call on a trump card. The daughter of former Gotham Police Commissioner, Jim Gordon.

Cue Gotham's finest slinking away with their handcuffs between their legs.

See? Nightwing #80 is published by DC Comics today.

