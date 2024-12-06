Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Knights Peak, Nikoderiko: The Magical World, VEA Game

Nikoderiko: The Magical World Drops New PC Launch Trailer

Check out the latest launch trailer for the game Nikoderiko: The Magical World, as the game has finally been released on PC via Steam

Article Summary Nikoderiko: The Magical World launches on PC via Steam with a new exciting trailer release.

Delayed release now coincides with console content, enhancing the gaming experience.

Explore vibrant worlds, co-op gameplay, and adventures with animal allies.

Enjoy music composed by legendary David Wise, adding to the game's magic.

Indie game developer VEA Games and publisher Knights Peak dropped a new launch trailer for Nikoderiko: The Magical World, as the game is out on PC today. Originally, this version was supposed to come out with the console versions, but for whatever reason, it was delayed at the last minute and pushed all the way into December. Specifically on December 6, which is today, and we still don't know the specifics of why the delay or the date chosen. But now it's out, with all of the content released for consoles. Enjoy the trailer above as you can play the game on everything but the Switch right now, although we're guessing that will probably change down the road.

Nikoderiko: The Magical World

Join Niko and Luna on their quest in Nikoderiko, a vibrant platform adventure. When the duo discovers an ancient relic on a magical island, the villainous Grimbald of the Cobring Gems Company snatches it away. To save the island and its tribes, they must navigate seven unique worlds with the help of their animal friends and defeat the Cobring army. With a family-friendly design, couch co-op, and music by David Wise, Nikoderiko promises a magical, mysterious journey for all ages.

CO-OP: Enjoy single-screen couch co-op, bringing friends and family together for a shared gaming experience.

Enjoy single-screen couch co-op, bringing friends and family together for a shared gaming experience. MUSIC: Legendary David Wise (known for his iconic compositions in classic platformers) arranged ALL the music for the game!

Legendary David Wise (known for his iconic compositions in classic platformers) arranged ALL the music for the game! FAMILY GAMING: Nikoderiko is for all ages and offers a magical, mysterious, and festive experience.

Nikoderiko is for all ages and offers a magical, mysterious, and festive experience. MOUNTS: Collect and summon playable animal friends with unique abilities, serving as both helpful rides for Niko and Luna and valuable allies in battle.

Collect and summon playable animal friends with unique abilities, serving as both helpful rides for Niko and Luna and valuable allies in battle. FANTASTIC WORLDS: Explore unique worlds with lovable characters, friendly areas, epic bosses, and various gameplay themes such as minecarts, chase levels, and underwater adventures. Each world features iconic landmarks and unique boss-themed areas.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!