Ninjas vs. Ghosts: A Deeper Look at Ninja Kaidan #1 Ahead of FOC

Ninja Kaidan #1 will be in stores on July 27th, and final order cutoff is this coming Monday, June 27th, so be sure to let your comic shop know if you want a copy before then. Writer Eric Palicki, who describes the comic succinctly as "ninjas vs. ghosts," also said of the project, "This is absolutely the most bonkers script I've ever written. It leans into the traditions of comics and action movies of the 1990s, formative material in my evolution as a storyteller."
See a preview below, including new EX-X-XCLUSIVE pages of Lucas Meyer art never seen before (plus some old ones).
NINJA KAIDAN #1 CVR A MEYER
MAY221292 – Lucas Meyer cover
MAY221293 – Ron Frenz cover
MAY221294 – Tiago Da Silva cover
(W) Eric Palicki (A) Lucas Meyer
Not even a lifetime of martial arts training and years as an elite soldier could prepare Yuki Snow for this newest challenge: CEO of his deceased father's company. Suddenly thrust into a leadership role at YOKAI Consolidated, Yuki finds himself taking over his father's pet project, the mysterious Kaidan armor, which would allow its wearer to see, speak to, and touch ghosts.
In Shops: Jul 27, 2022
SRP: $3.99
MAY221292 – Lucas Meyer cover for Ninja Kaidan #1, by Eric Palicki and Lucas Meyer, in stores on July 27th from Blackbox Comics
MAY221293 – Ron Frenz cover for Ninja Kaidan #1, by Eric Palicki and Lucas Meyer, in stores on July 27th from Blackbox Comics
MAY221294 – Tiago Da Silva cover for Ninja Kaidan #1, by Eric Palicki and Lucas Meyer, in stores on July 27th from Blackbox Comics
Preview of Ninja Kaidan #1, by Eric Palicki and Lucas Meyer, in stores on July 27th from Blackbox Comics
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.