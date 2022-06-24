Ninjas vs. Ghosts: A Deeper Look at Ninja Kaidan #1 Ahead of FOC

Ninja Kaidan #1 will be in stores on July 27th, and final order cutoff is this coming Monday, June 27th, so be sure to let your comic shop know if you want a copy before then. Writer Eric Palicki, who describes the comic succinctly as "ninjas vs. ghosts," also said of the project, "This is absolutely the most bonkers script I've ever written. It leans into the traditions of comics and action movies of the 1990s, formative material in my evolution as a storyteller."

See a preview below, including new EX-X-XCLUSIVE pages of Lucas Meyer art never seen before (plus some old ones).

NINJA KAIDAN #1 CVR A MEYER

MAY221292 – Lucas Meyer cover

MAY221293 – Ron Frenz cover

MAY221294 – Tiago Da Silva cover

(W) Eric Palicki (A) Lucas Meyer

Not even a lifetime of martial arts training and years as an elite soldier could prepare Yuki Snow for this newest challenge: CEO of his deceased father's company. Suddenly thrust into a leadership role at YOKAI Consolidated, Yuki finds himself taking over his father's pet project, the mysterious Kaidan armor, which would allow its wearer to see, speak to, and touch ghosts.

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: $3.99