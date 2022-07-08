No Marvel Or IDW Comics For Britain Next Week

No Marvel in the UK next week? Blame Boris Johnson for this. He's the easy go to right now. Them's the breaks. But I am currently writing Bleeding Cool from a guest table at the London Film & Comic Con. Come by and say hi! Organiser Tim Pilcher has also got me hosting panels, just did a lovely Marvel Comics panel with Derek Landy, Torunn Grønbekk, Steve White and Russell Payne. We learned many things, which I am sure I will share later. But what I have also learned, as part of a delivery truck delay from Penguin Random House to Diamond, no comic book stores in the UK will get Marvel or IDW books now, both publishers are now exclusively distributed by Penguin Random House, with Diamond – and Diamond UK – as a sub-distributor. Diamond UK did get all the Diamond and Lunar Distribution distributed comic books as usual.

So these are the Marvel comics you may not be able to find in British, Irish and other dependent territories for comic book distribution next week. They should arrive the week after though. So if you don't get your Fortnite download code with your Marvel comic book this week, don't fret, it should turn out safe and sound the week after. For the Hellfire Gala, the party will just have to be postponed for a week. And as for the adaptation of The Mandalorian... well, you can watch the TV version on Disney+. You'll survive.

APR228388 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #2 2ND PTG ROMITA JR VAR $3.99 APR228387 AVENGERS FOREVER #6 2ND PTG TOWE VAR $3.99 APR220733 AXE EVE JUDGMENT #1 $3.99 APR220977 CAPTAIN CARTER #4 $3.99 APR220997 CAPTAIN MARVEL #39 $3.99 APR220760 DAREDEVIL #1 $4.99 APR220974 FANTASTIC FOUR #45 $3.99 MAY220834 FORTNITE X MARVEL ZERO WAR #2 $4.99 APR220906 IMMORTAL X-MEN #4 $3.99 APR228389 LEGION OF X #1 2ND PTG BAZALDUA VAR $4.99 APR220922 MARAUDERS #4 $3.99 MAY220940 MOON KNIGHT #13 $3.99 APR220902 NEW MUTANTS #27 $3.99 APR228386 PUNISHER #3 2ND PTG AZACETA VAR $4.99 MAY220932 PUNISHER #4 $4.99 FEB221062 REIGN OF X TP VOL 12 $17.99 MAY220965 SAVAGE AVENGERS #3 $3.99 APR220801 SPIDER-MAN 2099 EXODUS #4 $3.99 APR220949 SPIDER-PUNK #3 $3.99 MAY221006 STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #25 $3.99 APR221005 STAR WARS MANDALORIAN #1 $4.99 MAY220916 WOLVERINE #23 $3.99 APR220769 X-MEN HELLFIRE GALA #1 $7.99