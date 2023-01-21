Noah Van Sciver Tells His Family's Life Story in Maple Terrace Noah Van Sciver tells his family story growing up on Maple Terrace, in a new comic book series published by Uncivilized Comics.

Well, this could be an interesting one. Noah Van Sciver is writing and drawing a new autobiographical comic about his childhood and family in Maple Terrace: Tales From One Dirty Tree, a new three-part comic from Uncivilized Comics, coming in April 2023. Here are the full Uncivilized solicits and solicitations for April 2023.

MAPLE TERRACE #1 (OF 3)

UNCIVILIZED COMICS

FEB231779

(W) Noah Van Sciver (A / CA) Noah Van Sciver

From a multiple-award-winning cartoonist, Noah Van Sciver comes the brand new three-part autobiographical comic series, Maple Terrace. Hilarious and forlorn stories from the author's childhood, surrounded by 90s comics, cartoons, toys, deprivation, and painful nostalgia. Noah was a regular contributor to MAD Magazine and has written and drawn numerous bestselling graphic novels including One Dirty Tree (Uncivilized), the Fante Bukowski: Struggling Writer (Fantagraphics), and Joseph Smith and The Mormons (Abrams). In Shops: Apr 05, 2023 SRP: 6

WEST #3

UNCIVILIZED COMICS

FEB231780

(W) John Grund (A / CA) John Grund

Returning to the very place they tried to escape from, the crew shelters in Circuit City. Where can one run when the roads twist? How far beneath the city must one go before they reach soil? What is the cost of a corn dog? Some questions are asked, and some are answered. And the dancing is only just beginning. Thump. Thump. Thump.

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023 SRP: 6.99

FIRST THERE WAS CHAOS HESIODS STORY OF CREATION HC (RES)

UNCIVILIZED BOOKS

FEB231778

(W) Joel Priddy (A) Joel Priddy

Greek myth has inspired stories and art for millennia. And yet some stories and characters remain unfamiliar. First There Was Chaos explores the formless, primordial, and extraordinary forces that preceded the Olympian gods. These tales of Creation illustrate the creative process, giving cosmic form to the universal struggles of all creators. Based on Hesiod's Theogony and other classic sources, First There Was Chaos synthesizes fragmentary myths into a compelling narrative accessible to a contemporary audience.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023 SRP: 34.95

