Noctis: Australian Hip Hop Band Hilltop Hoods Debut their First Comic

Australian Hip Hop kings Hilltop Hoods have created Noctis, their first comic series with Scott Dooley and Tokyo 5 Creators Andrew Archer and Jeff Nice for a Science Fiction Story inspired by the classics. Publisher Z2 Comics continues to define the relationship between music and comics, bringing together the comics industry's best talent with recording acts from around the world! (Gorillaz, Yungblud, Babymetal, Jimmy Eat World) This time the publisher heads down under to bring one of Australia's biggest musical groups to outer space in Hilltop Hoods Present: Noctis this fall, and available for preorder through Z2 now!

Pressure, Suffa & DJ Debris are the Hilltop Hoods and get to star in their own comic. They play Noctis' newest inmates—er, recruits—when an anti-space incident infests the base with demonic aliens from another dimension! With the barriers between realities breaking down, it's up to the Hoods to reverse the bleed before a nightmare god takes hold!

"'Getting to work with Z2 on a comic is the realization of a childhood dream. I grew up reading Deathlok, X-Force, Spawn, and a host of others, I never thought I'd be able to play a part in putting a comic together, and Z2 have been so generous with their knowledge, resources, and time. As for the writing and illustrations – I've been a fan of Tokyo 5 since its inception, Nice's artwork is stunning, and Andrew Archer writes like someone who really understands how comic book universes should be constructed. Teaming them up with comedian Scott Dooley, who injected his sense of humour throughout, has resulted in a really exciting comic that everyone's really proud of." –Suffa from Hilltop Hoods.

Written in partnership with the artists themselves, Noctis adds writer Scott Dooley (The New Yorker) & Andrew Archer (The Tokyo 5) with art by Jeff Nice (The Tokyo 5), and will be released in comic shops and bookstores everywhere this October, with multiple editions available for preorder through Z2 now, including a deluxe and super deluxe edition, featuring limited edition art prints, vintage trading cards, sticker sheet and more!

When asked to collaborate on a comic with Hilltop Hoods and Z2, Andrew Archer said

"Ever since I saw the Parade of the Dead concert, I knew the Hilltop Hoods would be down for anything; in the comic, we throw monsters at them, we drown them in interdimensional ectoplasm, and we blast them across a planet in a rocket car. They read our story idea, nodded their heads, and said, "We love it." It's been an absolute dream."

Scott Dooley added, "Suf had reached out to see if I'd be interested in helping write a comic, and I jumped at the opportunity. The Hoods and I had known Andrew for a few years and really loved what he was doing, so being involved was a no-brainer."