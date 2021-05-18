Not All Robots – Mark Russell & Mike Deoda­to Create New AWA Comic

This will be the third – or fourth series by Mike Deodato for AWA, depending on whether you count the Resistance sequel Uprising as its own thing or not. And now Deodato is being teamed up with on of Bleeding Cool's favourite writers, Mark Russell, best known for Flintstones, Snagglepuss, Red Sonja, and The Second Coming. And between them giving us Not All Robots, launching from AWA in August.

NOT ALL ROBOTS is a black comedy set in a near future dystopia, like a darker Futurama or a funnier Black Mirror. In the year 2056, robots have re­placed human beings in the work­force. An uneasy co-existence develops between the newly intel­ligent robots and the ten billion hu­mans living on Earth. Every human family is assigned a robot upon whom they are completely reliant. What could possibly go wrong? Meet the Walters, a human family whose robot, Razorball, ominous­ly spends his free time in the ga­rage working on machines which they're pretty sure are designed to kill them in this sci-fi satire from Mark Russell (The Flintstones, Second Coming) and Mike Deoda­to Jr. (The Amazing Spider-Man, The Resistance).

Mark Russell is the author of God Is Disappointed in You, a modern re-telling of the Bible, as well as several comic book series, including the Eisner-nominated humor comic The Flintstones, the GLAAD Award-winning Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles, and the Ringo-nominated Second Coming. Among his other titles are Billionaire Island, which Entertainment Weekly named one of the Ten Best Comics of 2020 and, more recently, Superman vs Imperious Lex and Fantastic Four: Life Story. He has twice been nominated for the Eisner award for Best Writer.

