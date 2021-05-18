Not All Robots – Mark Russell & Mike Deodato Create New AWA Comic
This will be the third – or fourth series by Mike Deodato for AWA, depending on whether you count the Resistance sequel Uprising as its own thing or not. And now Deodato is being teamed up with on of Bleeding Cool's favourite writers, Mark Russell, best known for Flintstones, Snagglepuss, Red Sonja, and The Second Coming. And between them giving us Not All Robots, launching from AWA in August.
NOT ALL ROBOTS is a black comedy set in a near future dystopia, like a darker Futurama or a funnier Black Mirror.
In the year 2056, robots have replaced human beings in the workforce. An uneasy co-existence develops between the newly intelligent robots and the ten billion humans living on Earth. Every human family is assigned a robot upon whom they are completely reliant. What could possibly go wrong? Meet the Walters, a human family whose robot, Razorball, ominously spends his free time in the garage working on machines which they're pretty sure are designed to kill them in this sci-fi satire from Mark Russell (The Flintstones, Second Coming) and Mike Deodato Jr. (The Amazing Spider-Man, The Resistance).
Mark Russell is the author of God Is Disappointed in You, a modern re-telling of the Bible, as well as several comic book series, including the Eisner-nominated humor comic The Flintstones, the GLAAD Award-winning Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles, and the Ringo-nominated Second Coming. Among his other titles are Billionaire Island, which Entertainment Weekly named one of the Ten Best Comics of 2020 and, more recently, Superman vs Imperious Lex and Fantastic Four: Life Story. He has twice been nominated for the Eisner award for Best Writer.
Here's what else AWA has coming in August:
- Not All Robots #1 August 4, 2021
- Fight Girls #2 August 11, 2021
- The Resistance: Uprising – FCBD #1 August 14, 2021
- Moths #3 August 18, 2021
- Marjorie Finnegan #4 August 18, 2021
- The Resistance: Uprising #5 August 25, 2021