Not On The Boat Or The Street – Secrets In Batman/Catwoman Special

When Batman/Catwoman, by Tom King, Clay Mann, Tomeu Morey and Clayton Cowles, was finally scheduled with December 2020, DC Comics stated that new issues would ship monthly with a skip month planned for a Batman/Catwoman Special in June 2021. Well, that slipped a little to July. John Paul Leon will draw the comic book in question. And looks like it will share Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle's history together as kids. Looks like they didn't meet on the boat, on the street or on the beach after all. Looks more like Wayne Manor

This July, the Eisner nominated "Black Death in America" team of Tom King and John Paul Leon will reunite for a one-shot interlude in Tom King, Clay Mann and Tomeu Morey's twelve-issue Batman/Catwoman comic book maxiseries. This special one-off issue, meticulously illustrated by John Paul Leon (Batman: Creature of the Night) with color by Dave Stewart, traces the life of Selina Kyle from her earliest days to her entry into the criminal underworld, and reveals that Bruce was actually a presence in her life all along.

Some great romances are destined to be.

The Batman/Catwoman series shows readers the romance between Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle as it changed over their lives, but what about their connections from before they became costumed adventurers? Whether it was fate or coincidence, this story gives even more reasons why Selina and Bruce's connection is one of the most enduring love affairs in comics.

Batman/Catwoman Special #1 by Tom King, John Paul Leon and Dave Stewart arrives on July 20 with card stock covers by John Paul Leon, Lee Weeks (variant) and Bill Sienkiewicz (variant). The Batman/Catwoman Special will retail for $5.99 US for 48 pages and will carry DC's Black Label content descriptor, indicating content appropriate for readers ages 17+.