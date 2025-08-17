Posted in: Comics, Indie Comics, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: Ize Press, manhwa, Not Your Typical Reincarnation Story, Webtoon, Yen Press

Not Your Typical Reincarnation Story: Ize Press Print Edition Coming

Hit Webtoon series Not Your Typical Reincarnation Story is getting an English language print edition from Ize Press in February 2026.

Follow Edith, a villainess reborn, as she battles fate and a hostile husband to rewrite her own story.

The hit webtoon boasts 120 million views worldwide and is beloved by romantasy and villainess fans alike.

Pre-orders for the print edition will be available soon at major retailers and the Ize Press webstore.

Ize Press, the Yen Press imprint behind the English print editions of many of today's most beloved Korean webcomics and webnovels, is proud to announce the physical release of Not Your Typical Reincarnation Story—the latest addition to its lineup of popular 'reincarnated as the doomed villain' stories. Our mistreated protagonist reincarnates as Edith, the villain from her favorite novel, and she is determined to change her life around and prove that not all villains are evil. However, no matter how hard she tries to change the plot, it seems like the story is staying on script–as if there's somebody interfering. Not Your Typical Reincarnation Story, Vol. 1 will make its way from digital screens to the printed page in February 2026.2026.

Not Your Typical Reincarnation Story

Art by A-jin, Adapted by DOYOSAY, Original Story by Lemon Frog When Suna Choi wakes up in the body of the villainess Edith Rigelhof, she's confident that she's got this! After all, she knows how this is typically supposed to go: A girl dies, reincarnates into a romance novel as the villainess, uses her wits and foreknowledge to avoid death, and lives happily ever after (and maybe even wins over a hot guy or two). Except…saying that things aren't working out as she'd hoped would be putting it lightly. Killian Rudwick, her new husband and the second male lead, seems hellbent on finding every reason under the sun to despise her, and any attempt to fix her reputation appears to be futile. It's almost as if some higher power is refusing to let her change Edith's place in the narrative—but with her life on the line, she must find a way to break the story's hold before it's too late! Not Your Typical Reincarnation Story has been serialized digitally on WEBTOON since 2023, quickly amassing a devoted global fanbase with over 120 million views as of July 2025. The main story is complete in two seasons totaling 100 episodes, with ongoing side stories being released. Not Your Typical Reincarnation Story is perfect for reincarnation romantasy readers, lovers of political marriages blossoming into more, enemies-to-lovers enthusiasts, and for fans of titles such as Villains Are Destined to Die and Not-Sew-Wicked Stepmom. The English print edition of Not Your Typical Reincarnation Story will be available through major book retailers, including Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Amazon, and local independent bookstores. Readers can also purchase their copy direct from the Ize Press webstore. Pre-orders will open before the end of the month.

