Nottingham Back With Magdalene Visaggio in Mad Cave Feb 2023 Solicits

David Hazan and Shane Connery Volk are bringing back the series Nottingham from Mad Cave Studios, a new take on the Robin Hood storyline, and guest-starring Magdalene Visaggio and others in this new anthology, part of Mad Cave Studios' February 2023 solicits and solicitations. While Mark London, Francesco Archidiacono and Marc Deering launch the new series Hunt. Kill. Repeat.

TALES FROM NOTTINGHAM #1 (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

DEC221508

(W) David Hazan (A / CA) Shane Connery Volk

Tales from Nottingham explores untold stories from the twisted universe of Nottingham, including the secret origins of Robin Hood and the Merry Men, Marian's violent past, Aya of the Hashashin's first kill, and an ordeal that will shake Friar Tuck to his core. Never-before-seen mysteries confront Everard Blackthorne, the Sheriff of Nottingham, culminating in an investigation that will lead directly into the climactic events of Nottingham Volume 3. This anthology reunites Nottingham series creators David Hazan and Shane Connery Volk, while also bringing diverse new talent into the world of Nottingham, including Eisner and GLAAD nominated writer Magdalene Visaggio.

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HUNT KILL REPEAT #1 CVR A RYAN KINCAID

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

DEC221503

DEC221504 – HUNT KILL REPEAT #1 CVR B MARGUERITE SAUVAGE – 4.99

(W) Mark London (A) Francesco Archidiacono, Marc Deering (CA) Ryan Kincaid

It's Kill Bill meets Clash of the Titans in this all-new, action-packed series by Mark London. When the Greek gods come to Earth to rule, society is forced to hide all forms of technology that could potentially be considered hypocrisy. However, one god, Artemis, rejects those rules and has now found solace and love in a mortal. When her brethren discover her treachery, she is called to to Olympus to answer for her betrayal. There the gods rob her of her unborn child and strip away her godly powers. Now, ten years later, Artemis is on a quest to revenge to confront her father, Zeus, and discover the truth about what happened to her child.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DAHLIA IN THE DARK #3 (OF 6) CVR A MILANA (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

DEC221501

DEC221502 – DAHLIA IN THE DARK #3 (OF 6) CVR B SHEHAN (MR) – 3.99

(W) Joe Corallo (A / CA) Andrea Milana

A hostage situation gets out of hand, leading to Donny going off on his own during the ensuing chaos. The outlaw king of the fairies, dissatisfied with the progress made in retrieving the package, sends a powerful wizard to earth to end this chase and take back what is rightfully his.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MAD CAVE STUDIOS LEGACY BATTLECATS #5 CVR A CAMELO

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

DEC221505

DEC221506 – MAD CAVE STUDIOS LEGACY BATTLECATS #5 CVR B LONERGAN – 2.99

(W) Mark London (A / CA) Michael Camelo

MCS Legacy: Battlecats goes back to the beginning and reimagines the entire first volume of Battlecats. Our heroes are faced with an impossible, one that directly contradicts the orders of King Eramad III. Meanwhile, the seeds for an evil uprising in Valderia have been planted. What does fate have in store for Valderia? What will become of the Battlecats?

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 2.99

NATURES LABYRINTH #4 (OF 6) (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

DEC221507

(W) Zac Thompson (A) Bayleigh Underwood (CA) Filya Bratukhin

With a new layer introduced to the game, our contestants have even more deadly threats lurking in Nature's Labyrinth. While J. makes her way through a barren desert, Nasir is awakened underneath the labyrinth itself and he's not alone…

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

