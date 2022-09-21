Now Dark Horse Comics Goes Exclusive With Penguin Random House

Dark Horse Comics announced that it is joining Marvel and IDW in going exclusive with Penguin Random House Publisher Services in selling comic books in the direct market to comic book stores and bookstores. And that this will be an exclusive worldwide multi-year agreement for the sales and distribution of Dark Horse's newly published and backlist comic book periodicals, graphic novels, and manga to that market, beginning in June 2023. Penguin Random House already sells and distributes Dark Horse's graphic novels and books to bookstores, though not exclusively. When Marvel first left Diamond Comic Distribution exclusivity for PRHPS during the pandemic, there were major teething issues, not all of which have been sold, with IDW joining later.

As with Marvel and IDW, Dark Horse will still be available to comic book stores through Diamond Comic Distributors as a third-party distributor, even on worse terms. Many still use Diamond for Marvel and IDW, though Dark Horse joining that offering may see some stores decide this is the time to switch. As with Marvel and IDW – and DC with Lunar – it is likely that UK comic book stores will also stick with Diamond UK.

Penguin Random House states that "by continuing to expand its reach into the Direct Market, Penguin Random House's mission is to support comic shops in fostering for fans of all ages a life-long love of comics, graphic novels, and manga. PRH is a free-freight company, and is committed to bolstering all physical retail, where independently owned comic shops and bookstores are some of the most passionate industry advocates and anchors of their communities. The company's newest distribution facility, a one-million square-foot fulfillment center in Hampstead, Maryland, in tandem with the company's fulfillment headquarters in nearby Westminster, are the centerpieces for its comics Direct Market supply chain."

Dark Horse Founder and CEO Mike Richardson said, "It's an exciting time for the industry, and our move to Penguin Random House for Direct Market distribution comes after our successful partnership in bookstore distribution. Random House will help us expand our reach to retailers and fans around the globe." Richardson added, "Diamond Distribution has been a key partner for Dark Horse for nearly thirty years. As we move on to this next stage in our company's growth, we want to say thanks to Steve Geppi, Chuck Parker, and the Diamond team, and while we will be moving our comics distribution to Penguin Random House, it is important to note that our products will still be available through Diamond as well."

Jeff Abraham, President of Penguin Random House Publisher Services, said, "We are incredibly proud of our long-standing partnership with Dark Horse, and are excited to reach new heights with this expansion. We've grown together in an ever-evolving retail landscape for graphic storytelling, and we see this next step as further commitment to supporting Dark Horse, and our retail partners, well into the future."