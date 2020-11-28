Now Gardening Gets A Graphic Novel In 2021

Joseph Tychonievich gardens in Williamsburg, Virginia yard. And in a friends yard. And with lights in his closet. He pretends that this is necessary research to write his books and magazine articles about gardening. Thankfully his husband accepts this, and the unpredictable deluges of vegetables he grows, with grace. Joseph is also the author of Plant Breeding for the Home Gardener, The Complete Guide to Gardeners, and Rock Gardening: Reimagining a Classic Style and is the editor the North American Rock Garden Society quarterly journal.

Liz Anna Kozik is an interdisciplinary scholar who works at the intersection of science communication, environmental humanities, and art. Her research focuses on the myriad culturo-scientific facets of ecological restoration in the American Midwest. Through comics and an active social media presence, she shares stories of the practices, people, and history of prairie restoration.

Together they are creating The Comic Book Guide To Growing Food, the first graphic novel guide to growing a successful vegetable garden. That's what the Ten Speed Press blurb says anyway, though I'd surprised if there is;t a manga series out somewhere. Anyway, the Comic Book Guide To Growing Food will be published in February 2021…

Like having your own personal gardening mentor at your side, The Comic Book Guide to Growing Food is the story of Mia, an eager young professional who wants to grow her own vegetables but doesn't know where to start, and George, her retired neighbor who loves gardening and walks her through each step of the process. Throughout the book, "cheat sheets" sum up George's key facts and techniques, providing a handy quick reference for anyone starting their first vegetable garden, including how to find the best location, which vegetables are easiest to grow, how to pick out the healthiest plants at the store, when (and when not) to water, how to protect your plants from pests, and what to do with extra produce if you grow too much. If you are a visual learner, beginning gardener, looking for something new, or have struggled to grow vegetables in the past, you'll find this unique illustrated format ideal because many gardening concepts-from proper planting techniques to building raised beds-are easier to grasp when presented visually, step by step. Easy and entertaining, The Comic Book Guide to Growing Food makes homegrown vegetables fun and achievable.