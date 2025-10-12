NYCC: Crunchyroll Adds Streaming Manga To Streaming Anime Service

Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Manga, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: Crunchyroll, new york comic con

NYCC: Crunchyroll Adds Streaming Digital Manga To Streaming Anime Service

Crunchyroll, the leading streaming anime service, announced a major expansion of its offerings at New York Comic Con this week with the launch of Crunchyroll Manga. The new premium add-on service, which has just begun rolling out across the US and Canada on iOS and Android devices, gives subscribers access to hundreds of Japanese comics that can be read on their devices. It aims to provide a seamless experience between the source material and its animated counterpart. A web version will launch on October 15th. The new digital service features titles from leading publishers, including AlphaPolis, COMPASS, Square Enix, VIZ Media, and Yen Press, with more publishers expected to be announced in the future. Select titles available at launch include Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, My Hero Academia, Spy x Family, Black Clover, Kaiju No. 8, The Apothecary Diaries, Delicious in Dungeon and My Dress-Up Darling. Reader features across all tiers include unlimited, ad-free reading, the ability to download chapters for offline reading, light and dark reading modes, two-page spreads, and personalised reading lists and recommendations.

The app's interface is described as "very similar" to the Crunchyroll streaming app, featuring different user profiles and the user's account and profile used for Crunchyroll streaming are exactly the same ones used to log into the Crunchyroll Manga app, making the service "all connected". The demonstration showed a "super seamless experience" with content categories and highlight titles, allowing users to browse and select a title of interest. Clicking a title brings up a view similar to the anime streaming experience, showing content details such as the synopsis, genre tags (like "action or adventure"), and a list of all available chapters and volumes. A key discovery feature demonstrated was the ability to filter titles by genre, such as "Romance". Users can download chapters for offline viewing, allowing them to "continue reading even if you don't have internet access". The ability to bookmark favourite titles was also noted. A new tab in the main Crunchyroll app will take the user directly into the manga app. The app can also direct users to the Crunchyroll Store to potentially find merchandise related to the title they are reading.

Crunchyroll Manga is available as an add-on service for current Crunchyroll Premium subscribers in the U.S. and Canada. Subscribers at the Ultimate Fan level ($15.99/month) will receive Crunchyroll Manga at no extra cost, alongside their existing perks like anime-streaming on up to six devices and access to the Game Vault. Current Fan and Mega Fan subscribers can add the service for an additional monthly fee, Fan + Manga: $11.99 USD / $15.49 CAD (includes a $4.00 USD / $5.50 CAD add-on), while Mega Fan + Manga: $15.49 USD / $17.49 CAD (includes a $3.50 USD / $5.00 CAD add-on). A demonstration can be found at the Crunchyroll Booth #1643 at New York Comic Con.

