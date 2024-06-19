Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, krakoa, nyx

NYX #1 Sees Ms Marvel Ask "Who Is The Krakoan?"

In a promo for their upcoming X-Men launch book for From The Ashes, NYX #1, Marvel Comics asks "WHO IS THE KRAKOAN?"

Article Summary Marvel's NYX #1 explores mutants integrating into NYC post-Krakoa.

Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing lead the narrative, with art by Mortarino.

NYX spotlights characters like Ms Marvel, Laura Kinney, and others.

Releases July 24th, focusing on mutant and human cultural intersections.

In a promo for their upcoming X-Men launch book for From The Ashes, NYX #1 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Francesco Mortarino for the 24th of July, Marvel Comics states, "As mutantkind returns to New York City, one former X-Man twists the dream of Krakoa to rule the masses! WHO IS THE KRAKOAN?" Loks like you can take the mutants out of Krakoa, but you can't take Krakoa out of the mutants.

Tom Brevoort has said "NYX is not a team book, first of all, for all that it's got a bunch of identifiable mutant characters in it. It's about, in the broadest sense, with Krakoa no more, there are thousands of mutants that have to, like it or not, reintegrate back into the world around them."

"And so there's suddenly a huge influx of effectively immigrants and refugees. Some of whom were born in the US, some of whom renounced their United States citizenship to become a citizen of Krakoa, and now that doesn't look like the smartest decision in the world, but who are trying to find a place for themselves and a culture for themselves in Manhattan, in the heart of the city. And so, we have at least 5 recognizable X-characters, and each of the first five issues focuses from the point of view and the take from of one of them. So Kamala Khan, Laura Kinney, Sophie Cuckoo, Anole, and Prodigy who are all there, whose lives, and paths intersect and overlap in different ways. But it's as much as anything about community building, it's very much about the interaction of mutants and mutant culture, and regular old human culture, Chinese culture, Italian culture, and how that all works."

NYX #1 – 75960620918700111

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art by FRANCESCO MORTARINO

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

On Sale 7/24

