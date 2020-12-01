Off Brand Superheroes Team with Off Brand Baseball for Circle Jerk

In a press release, we had to read twice to make sure it wasn't one of those "joke" press releases from Bad Idea Comics; Valiant Entertainment is teaming up with the U.S. Open Cricket organization in an event that ostensibly "pays tribute" to first responders during the coronavirus pandemic. The press release explains the premise of this… whatever it is….

Valiant Entertainment is joining forces to pay tribute to first responders with new digital billboards at the US Open event run by the US Open Cricket Council! Fans will have a chance to see heroes from the Valiant Universe supporting the heroes on the frontline of the COVID crisis.

To be clear, they are not giving the first responders money or anything. They are just "paying tribute" to them with these billboards that, more than anything, serve to advertise Valiant's off-brand superheroes to people watching an off-brand baseball event. That could be dozens of people, or, as a U.S. Open Cricket executive calls it, "huge audiences."

"Bringing Valiant's pop culture superheroes and the US Open Cricket's sports heroes' huge audiences together to salute first responders is a cause that will be heard around the world," said Chairman and CEO of CCUSA, Mahammad Qureshi. "This relationship will also bring lots of fun download activities for families to participate in while enjoying the fastest growing sport in the world, US Open Cricket!"

"We are very excited to see how MAQ is taking this massively popular global sport and building it for the US market—for kids as well as adults, and we see a wonderful fit for our transmedia demographic," said Russ Brown, Valiant's President of Consumer Products, Promotions & Ad Sales. "And he had us at hello when he expressed interest in Valiant's participation in supporting first responders."

"Do these guys need help?" asked a first responder when learning of the tribute, pulling handfuls of cash out of their pockets and attempting to donate it to the companies. "I think I've got a couple of bucks here. Obviously, these guys need it more than me."