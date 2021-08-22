Old Man Cable vs. The Breakworld in Cable Reloaded #1 [Preview]

Every since the Extermination event, Old Man Cable has been replaced by a younger version of himself, Kid Cable, but all of that changes in Cable Reloaded #1, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday. And Old Man Cable is celebrating… by making war on an entire planet?! Of course, that planet is Breakworld, so they probably deserve it, if for no other reason than being created by Joss Whedon. After all he's been through, Old Man Cable is weary of any more super-mega-crossover events, which is why he wants to stop The Last Annihilation, lest he be killed off and replaced by a younger model yet again. Can he succeed? Check out the preview below.

CABLE RELOADED #1 ANHL

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210571

JUN210572 – CABLE RELOADED #1 LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH VAR ANHL – $4.99

(W) Al Ewing (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Stefano Caselli

THE BIG GUN IS BACK!

It's a new era, in a new galaxy, that's under siege from a deadly new threat…but you can still rely on one man. Cable is locked, loaded and landing on the deadliest planet in X-history – to steal the ultimate weapon…and stop the LAST ANNIHILATION!

Rated T+

In Shops: 8/25/2021

SRP: $4.99