Old Man Spider-Boy, Spider-Verse & Venom Parallel Lives (Spoilers)

Old Man Spider-Boy and Spider-Verse Parallel Lives in Spider-Boy #10, Spider-Society #1 and Venom #36, out today.

Today, Marvel Comics publishes Spider-Boy #10, Spider-Society #1, and Venom #36. We also get all manner of Spider-Men and Spider-Boys courtesy of Spider-Verse, time travel, and more.

Even if not everyone is so keen on such Multivbersal shenanigans. As Deadpool says, "It's been miss after miss after miss". But to be fair, that's mostly just been the films.

Yes, those films.

But Spider-Society #1 has less of the feel of the usual Spider-Verse, with Spider-Gwen visiting Miles Morales to each Earth 616 ramen…

… and more of the feel of something like the Captain Britain Corps, courtesy of Spider-Ramen.

It could be worse, Miles Morales could have been a hot dog.

He said the thing about pointing.

Which they also did in the films.

While in Spider-Boy, Bailey Briggs deals with his own Spider Society.

Spider-Society #1 looks at a few more members of the new team…

And the enemies…

While Spider-Boy takes a blast to a very different past… for your Hostess with the mostess.

But it is Venom #36 that takes Spider-Boy to his actual future.

Old Man Spider Boy… well,m relatively, anyway. As well as checking in with family friends Normie and Liz as well…

Does everyone get an eyepatch and a big gun in the future? Spider-Boy #10 by Dan Slott, Nathan Stockman and Paco Medina, Spider-Society #1 by Alex Segura and Scott Godlewski, and Venom #36 by Torunn Gronbekk and CAFU are all published by Marvel Comics today.

