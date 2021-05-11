Oldman Graphic Novel Saga to be Published in English by eigoMANGA

eigoMANGA has acquired the rights to adapt and publish Oldman as a multi-volume graphic novel manga series in English for the first time. Oldman is an award-winning and internationally acclaimed series created by acclaimed Taiwanese writer and illustrator Chang Sheng. The publication was originally published by Taipei, Taiwan-based Tongli Publishing. The epic medieval fantasy series featuring a wizard and a swordswoman with artificial limbs on a quest for revenge is very Taiwanese when you think about it. It has flavour different from manga from Japan or manhwa from Korea. Taiwanese comics are still underrepresented and underexposed in the US, and this is a step to remedy that.

As the official synopsis goes:

"The story is about a beautiful queen who rules her country with an iron fist. Unmarried and without an heir, she adopts orphans as a way to prove that even commoners can reign as kings. Yet, as the year's progress, she shows no sign of aging. Only one man knows the dark secret to her eternal youth: Oldman, a bearded magician the queen, has locked in her darkest dungeon.

One night, Oldman steps through the bars of his prison and disappears before the queen's very eyes. Enraged, she sends her army after him to keep her secret hidden in a desperate campaign. Having tricked the guards (and not actually having left the dungeon), he rescues a neighboring prisoner, a sword maiden rebel whose arms and legs were amputated and left to rot in her cell.

Upon taking her to an underground doctor who fits her with mechanical arms and legs, they together vow to take revenge on the Queen that wronged them.

The beautiful artwork and elegant story-making of Chang-Sheng's Oldman propelled it into award-winning national fame; now, this iconic comic is ready for the global audience it deserves."

Oldman won numerous awards, such as the International Manga Award in Japan, as well the Golden Comic Award for Best Shonen Manga. Oldman Part 1 is due to be published on November 8th, 2021. It is now available for pre-order.