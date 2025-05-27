Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Doctor Strange, IDW, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Titan, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, omnibus
OmnibusWatch, Marvel/DC Omnibuses & Absolutes Up To January 2026
OmnibusWatch with the Marvel, DC Comics, Titan and IDW Omnibus and Absolute list running up to January 2026
Article Summary
- Explore new Marvel and DC Omnibus and Absolute editions through January 2026, including major crossovers.
- X-Men, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Wonder Woman, and Doom Patrol headline the latest big hardcover releases.
- Collected editions feature classic runs, event storylines, and rare material from top creators and fan favorites.
- Get release dates, contents, and pricing for upcoming Omnibus volumes from Marvel, DC, Titan, and IDW.
It's big book time, courtesy of Edelweiss, Amazon, and Near Mint with a look at some more upcoming comic book Omnibuses for the final quarter of 2025 and into 2026… with X-Men, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Mad Man, Warlord, Doom Patrol, Wonder Woman, Hitman, Stormy Daniels and Conan…
X-Factor: The Original X-Men Omnibus Vol. 2 $125 January 27, 2026.
COLLECTING: X-Factor (1986) 27-50, X-Factor Annual (1986) 3-4, X-Terminators (1988) 1-4, Uncanny X-Men (1981) 240-243, New Mutants (1983) 76, Fantastic Four (1961) 342; material from New Mutants Annual (1984) 5; Marvel Comics Presents (1988) 15, 17-24
Wonder Woman Omnibus 3: The Silver Age $100 January 27, 2026.
This omnibus collects Wonder Woman #150-177.
Ultimate X-Men Omnibus Vol. 3 $125 January 20, 2026.
COLLECTING: Ultimate X-Men (2001) 75-100, Ultimate Wolverine vs. Hulk (2005) 1-6, Ultimate X-Men/Ultimate Fantastic Four Annual (2008) 1, Ultimate Fantastic Four/Ultimate X-Men Annual (2008) 1, Ultimatum (2008) 1-5, Ultimatum: X-Men Requiem (2009) 1
Young Justice Omnibus 2 $125 January 20, 2026.
This volume collects Young Justice #20-55; Robin #101; Superboy #91 and #99; Impulse #78 and #85; Secret Files & Origins Guide to DCU 2000 #1; Young Justice: Our Worlds at War #1; JLA/JSA Secret Files #1; Titans/Young Justice: Graduation Day #1-3.
Absolute Promethea 2 by Alan Moore and J. H. Williams $100 January 20, 2026.
Iron Man: Armor Wars Omnibus $100 January 13, 2026.
COLLECTING: Iron Man (1968) 219-232, 258-266; Iron Man & the Armor Wars (2009) 1-4
Superior Spider-Man Returns Omnibus $125 January 13, 2026.
COLLECTING: Avenging Spider-Man (2011) 15.1, 16-22; Superior Spider-Man Team-Up (2013) 1-12; Superior Spider-Man (2013) 6AU, 32-33; Daredevil (2011) 22; Scarlet Spider (2012) 20; All-New X-Men Special (2013) 1; Indestructible Hulk Special (2013) 1; Superior Spider-Man Team-Up Special (2013) 1; Inhumanity: Superior Spider-Man (2014) 1; Superior Octopus (2018) 1 (A story); Superior Spider-Man (2018) 1-12, Superior Spider-Man Returns (2023) 1, Superior Spider-Man (2023) 1-8, Amazing Spider-Man (2022) 31 (Superior Spider-Man story)
Absolute Batman 2026: The Long Halloween by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale $100 January 6, 2026.
This new hardcover edition includes the full 13-issue miniseries with more than 30 pages of behind-the-scenes extras.
Alpha Flight By Bill Mantlo & Jim Lee Omnibus $125 January 6, 2026.
COLLECTING: Alpha Flight (1983) 30-70, Alpha Flight Annual (1986) 1-2, Avengers (1963) 272, Marvel Fanfare (1982) 28
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Omnibus Vol. 2 $125 January 6, 2026.
COLLECTING: Amazing Spider-Man (1999) 584-611; Amazing Spider-Man Annual (2009) 36; Amazing Spider-Man: Extra! (2008) 1 (C story), 3; Spider-Man: The Short Halloween One-Shot (2009); Spider-Man: A Chemical Romance Digital Comic (2009) 1; Spider-Man: The Root of All Annoyance Digital Comic (2009) 1; Dark Reign: Mr. Negative (2009) 1-3; Amazing Spider-Man Presents: Anti-Venom – New Ways to Live (2009) 1-3; Amazing Spider-Man Presents: Jackpot (2010) 1-3; Amazing Spider-Man Family (2008) 6-7 (A stories); Web of Spider-Man (2009) 1 (A story)
Green Lantern by Robert Venditti Omnibus Vol. 2 $100 January 6, 2026.
Collects Red Lanterns #35-37, Green Lantern: New Guardians #35-37, Green Lantern Corps #35-40, Green Lantern #35-52, Green Lantern Annual #3-4, Sinestro #6-8, Green Lantern: Futures End #1, Green Lantern Corps: Futures End #1, and Green Lantern/New Gods: Godhead #1.
Batman & Superman in World's Finest 2: The Silver Age Omnibus $75 January 6, 2026.
Collects stories from World's Finest Comics #117-158.
Secret Wars: Battleworld Omnibus Vol. 2 December 30, 2025
COLLECTING: Future Imperfect (2015) 1-5; Ghost Racers (2015) 1-4; Giant-Size Little Marvel: AvX (2015) 1-4; Guardians of Knowhere (2015) 1-4; Hail Hydra (2015) 1-4; Hank Johnson, Agent of Hydra (2015) 1; House of M (2015) 1-4; Howard the Human (2015) 1; Inferno (2015) 1-5; Infinity Gauntlet (2015) 1-5; Inhumans: Attilan Rising (2015) 1-5; Korvac Saga (2015) 1-4; M.O.D.O.K.: Assassin (2015) 1-5
Avengers By Johns & Coipel Omnibus December 23, 2025
COLLECTING: Avengers (1998) 57-84, Vision (2002) 1-4, Thor (1998) 58, Iron Man (1998) 64, New Invaders (2004) 0
Madman Omnibus Volume 2 Paperback – December 23, 2025
Stormy Daniels: Space Force: Omnibus #2 Paperback – December 17, 2025
Hitman by Garth Ennis and John McCrea Omnibus Vol. 2 Hardcover – December 2, 2025
This volume collects Hitman #34-60, Hitman/Lobo: That Stupid Bastich #1, Superman 80-Page Giant #1, Justice League/Hitman #1-2, Convergence: Harley Quinn #2, All-Star Section Eight #1-6, Sixpack and Dogwelder: Hard Travelin' Heroz #1-6 and DC: The Doomed and the Damned #1.
The Cape Omnibus Paperback – December 9, 2025
Read all three graphic novels based on New York Times best-selling author Joe Hill's short story "The Cape," collecting The Cape, The Cape: 1969, and The Cape: Fallen.
Doom Patrol by Keith Giffen and Matthew Clark Omnibus Hardcover – December 9, 2025
This omnibus collects Doom Patrol (2009) #1-22; Teen Titans (2003) #32, #34-37; Batman The Brave and the Bold #8; Secret Six #3-4, #30; 52 Aftermath: The Four Horsemen #1-6 and DC Comics Presents #52.
Warlord by Mike Grell Omnibus 1 Hardcover – November 25, 2025
This volume collects 1st Issue Special #8, Warlord #1-50, and Amazing World of DC Comics #12.
The Savage Sword Of Conan: The Original Comics Omnibus Vol.12 – November 25, 2025
Collecting: Savage Sword of Conan (1974) #159-171 and Conan the Barbarian: The Horn of Azoth graphic novel (1990) Marvel Graphic Novel #59
Death of Superman: Absolute Edition by Roger Stern and Dennis Janke $125 November 25, 2025.
Collects Superman #73-75, Adventures of Superman #496-497, Justice League America #69, Action Comics #683-684, Superman: The Man of Steel #17-19, Newstime: The Life and Death of Superman #1.
Absolute Wildc.A.T.S. by Jim Lee (2025 Edition) by Jim Lee, Chris Claremont, $125 November 18, 2025.
Absolute WILDC.A.T.S collects WILDC.A.T.s #1-13, 31, 50; Cyberforce #1-3, WILDC.A.T.s/X-MEN: The Silver Age #1; WILDC.A.T.s Adventures #1; and WILDC.A.T.s #1, as well as behind-the-scenes sketches, concept designs, and variant covers.
Superman: Our Worlds at War Omnibus Volume 1: Prelude to War! – November 11, 2025
This volume collects the first section of the "Our Worlds at War" event, including Superman #151-154, #159, #165, #170-171; Adventures of Superman #576, #586, #592-#593; Action Comics #763, #777, #779-780; Superman: The Man of Steel #98, #109, #114-115; Superboy #89; Wonder Woman #171; Superman Y2K #1; Superman: Metropolis Secret Files #1; Superman: Lex 2000 #1; Superman: Our Worlds at War Secret Files #1; Young Justice: Our Worlds at War #1; Batman: Our Worlds at War #1; Green Lantern: Our Worlds at War #1.
Jim Starlin's Dreadstar Omnibus Volume 1 Paperback – October 28, 2025
This volume collects the Metamorphosis Odyssey, The Price, the Dreadstar original graphic novel, Epic Illustrated #15, Dreadstar #1-#8, and the short story Prayer.
Absolute Preacher Vol. 3 (2025 Edition) by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon $150.00 October 21, 2025.
Collects issues #41-66 of Preacher in an oversize Absolute Edition format, complete with a new slipcase and bonus material!
Star Trek: Voyager Omnibus Paperback – September 30, 2025
Seven's Reckoning, Mirrors and Smoke, The Wildman Maneuver, The Swift Spoke