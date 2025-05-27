Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Doctor Strange, IDW, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Titan, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, omnibus

OmnibusWatch, Marvel/DC Omnibuses & Absolutes Up To January 2026

OmnibusWatch with the Marvel, DC Comics, Titan and IDW Omnibus and Absolute list running up to January 2026

Article Summary Explore new Marvel and DC Omnibus and Absolute editions through January 2026, including major crossovers.

X-Men, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Wonder Woman, and Doom Patrol headline the latest big hardcover releases.

Collected editions feature classic runs, event storylines, and rare material from top creators and fan favorites.

Get release dates, contents, and pricing for upcoming Omnibus volumes from Marvel, DC, Titan, and IDW.

It's big book time, courtesy of Edelweiss, Amazon, and Near Mint with a look at some more upcoming comic book Omnibuses for the final quarter of 2025 and into 2026… with X-Men, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Mad Man, Warlord, Doom Patrol, Wonder Woman, Hitman, Stormy Daniels and Conan…

X-Factor: The Original X-Men Omnibus Vol. 2 $125 January 27, 2026.

COLLECTING: X-Factor (1986) 27-50, X-Factor Annual (1986) 3-4, X-Terminators (1988) 1-4, Uncanny X-Men (1981) 240-243, New Mutants (1983) 76, Fantastic Four (1961) 342; material from New Mutants Annual (1984) 5; Marvel Comics Presents (1988) 15, 17-24

Wonder Woman Omnibus 3: The Silver Age $100 January 27, 2026.

This omnibus collects Wonder Woman #150-177.

Ultimate X-Men Omnibus Vol. 3 $125 January 20, 2026.

COLLECTING: Ultimate X-Men (2001) 75-100, Ultimate Wolverine vs. Hulk (2005) 1-6, Ultimate X-Men/Ultimate Fantastic Four Annual (2008) 1, Ultimate Fantastic Four/Ultimate X-Men Annual (2008) 1, Ultimatum (2008) 1-5, Ultimatum: X-Men Requiem (2009) 1

Young Justice Omnibus 2 $125 January 20, 2026.

This volume collects Young Justice #20-55; Robin #101; Superboy #91 and #99; Impulse #78 and #85; Secret Files & Origins Guide to DCU 2000 #1; Young Justice: Our Worlds at War #1; JLA/JSA Secret Files #1; Titans/Young Justice: Graduation Day #1-3.

Absolute Promethea 2 by Alan Moore and J. H. Williams $100 January 20, 2026.

Iron Man: Armor Wars Omnibus $100 January 13, 2026.

COLLECTING: Iron Man (1968) 219-232, 258-266; Iron Man & the Armor Wars (2009) 1-4

Superior Spider-Man Returns Omnibus $125 January 13, 2026.

COLLECTING: Avenging Spider-Man (2011) 15.1, 16-22; Superior Spider-Man Team-Up (2013) 1-12; Superior Spider-Man (2013) 6AU, 32-33; Daredevil (2011) 22; Scarlet Spider (2012) 20; All-New X-Men Special (2013) 1; Indestructible Hulk Special (2013) 1; Superior Spider-Man Team-Up Special (2013) 1; Inhumanity: Superior Spider-Man (2014) 1; Superior Octopus (2018) 1 (A story); Superior Spider-Man (2018) 1-12, Superior Spider-Man Returns (2023) 1, Superior Spider-Man (2023) 1-8, Amazing Spider-Man (2022) 31 (Superior Spider-Man story)

Absolute Batman 2026: The Long Halloween by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale $100 January 6, 2026.

This new hardcover edition includes the full 13-issue miniseries with more than 30 pages of behind-the-scenes extras.

Alpha Flight By Bill Mantlo & Jim Lee Omnibus $125 January 6, 2026.

COLLECTING: Alpha Flight (1983) 30-70, Alpha Flight Annual (1986) 1-2, Avengers (1963) 272, Marvel Fanfare (1982) 28

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Omnibus Vol. 2 $125 January 6, 2026.

COLLECTING: Amazing Spider-Man (1999) 584-611; Amazing Spider-Man Annual (2009) 36; Amazing Spider-Man: Extra! (2008) 1 (C story), 3; Spider-Man: The Short Halloween One-Shot (2009); Spider-Man: A Chemical Romance Digital Comic (2009) 1; Spider-Man: The Root of All Annoyance Digital Comic (2009) 1; Dark Reign: Mr. Negative (2009) 1-3; Amazing Spider-Man Presents: Anti-Venom – New Ways to Live (2009) 1-3; Amazing Spider-Man Presents: Jackpot (2010) 1-3; Amazing Spider-Man Family (2008) 6-7 (A stories); Web of Spider-Man (2009) 1 (A story)

Green Lantern by Robert Venditti Omnibus Vol. 2 $100 January 6, 2026.

Collects Red Lanterns #35-37, Green Lantern: New Guardians #35-37, Green Lantern Corps #35-40, Green Lantern #35-52, Green Lantern Annual #3-4, Sinestro #6-8, Green Lantern: Futures End #1, Green Lantern Corps: Futures End #1, and Green Lantern/New Gods: Godhead #1.

Batman & Superman in World's Finest 2: The Silver Age Omnibus $75 January 6, 2026.

Collects stories from World's Finest Comics #117-158.

Secret Wars: Battleworld Omnibus Vol. 2 December 30, 2025

COLLECTING: Future Imperfect (2015) 1-5; Ghost Racers (2015) 1-4; Giant-Size Little Marvel: AvX (2015) 1-4; Guardians of Knowhere (2015) 1-4; Hail Hydra (2015) 1-4; Hank Johnson, Agent of Hydra (2015) 1; House of M (2015) 1-4; Howard the Human (2015) 1; Inferno (2015) 1-5; Infinity Gauntlet (2015) 1-5; Inhumans: Attilan Rising (2015) 1-5; Korvac Saga (2015) 1-4; M.O.D.O.K.: Assassin (2015) 1-5

Avengers By Johns & Coipel Omnibus December 23, 2025

COLLECTING: Avengers (1998) 57-84, Vision (2002) 1-4, Thor (1998) 58, Iron Man (1998) 64, New Invaders (2004) 0

Madman Omnibus Volume 2 Paperback – December 23, 2025

Stormy Daniels: Space Force: Omnibus #2 Paperback – December 17, 2025

Hitman by Garth Ennis and John McCrea Omnibus Vol. 2 Hardcover – December 2, 2025

This volume collects Hitman #34-60, Hitman/Lobo: That Stupid Bastich #1, Superman 80-Page Giant #1, Justice League/Hitman #1-2, Convergence: Harley Quinn #2, All-Star Section Eight #1-6, Sixpack and Dogwelder: Hard Travelin' Heroz #1-6 and DC: The Doomed and the Damned #1.

The Cape Omnibus Paperback – December 9, 2025

Read all three graphic novels based on New York Times best-selling author Joe Hill's short story "The Cape," collecting The Cape, The Cape: 1969, and The Cape: Fallen.

Doom Patrol by Keith Giffen and Matthew Clark Omnibus Hardcover – December 9, 2025

This omnibus collects Doom Patrol (2009) #1-22; Teen Titans (2003) #32, #34-37; Batman The Brave and the Bold #8; Secret Six #3-4, #30; 52 Aftermath: The Four Horsemen #1-6 and DC Comics Presents #52.

Warlord by Mike Grell Omnibus 1 Hardcover – November 25, 2025

This volume collects 1st Issue Special #8, Warlord #1-50, and Amazing World of DC Comics #12.

The Savage Sword Of Conan: The Original Comics Omnibus Vol.12 – November 25, 2025

Collecting: Savage Sword of Conan (1974) #159-171 and Conan the Barbarian: The Horn of Azoth graphic novel (1990) Marvel Graphic Novel #59

Death of Superman: Absolute Edition by Roger Stern and Dennis Janke $125 November 25, 2025.

Collects Superman #73-75, Adventures of Superman #496-497, Justice League America #69, Action Comics #683-684, Superman: The Man of Steel #17-19, Newstime: The Life and Death of Superman #1.

Absolute Wildc.A.T.S. by Jim Lee (2025 Edition) by Jim Lee, Chris Claremont, $125 November 18, 2025.

Absolute WILDC.A.T.S collects WILDC.A.T.s #1-13, 31, 50; Cyberforce #1-3, WILDC.A.T.s/X-MEN: The Silver Age #1; WILDC.A.T.s Adventures #1; and WILDC.A.T.s #1, as well as behind-the-scenes sketches, concept designs, and variant covers.

Superman: Our Worlds at War Omnibus Volume 1: Prelude to War! – November 11, 2025

This volume collects the first section of the "Our Worlds at War" event, including Superman #151-154, #159, #165, #170-171; Adventures of Superman #576, #586, #592-#593; Action Comics #763, #777, #779-780; Superman: The Man of Steel #98, #109, #114-115; Superboy #89; Wonder Woman #171; Superman Y2K #1; Superman: Metropolis Secret Files #1; Superman: Lex 2000 #1; Superman: Our Worlds at War Secret Files #1; Young Justice: Our Worlds at War #1; Batman: Our Worlds at War #1; Green Lantern: Our Worlds at War #1.

Jim Starlin's Dreadstar Omnibus Volume 1 Paperback – October 28, 2025

This volume collects the Metamorphosis Odyssey, The Price, the Dreadstar original graphic novel, Epic Illustrated #15, Dreadstar #1-#8, and the short story Prayer.

Absolute Preacher Vol. 3 (2025 Edition) by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon $150.00 October 21, 2025.

Collects issues #41-66 of Preacher in an oversize Absolute Edition format, complete with a new slipcase and bonus material!

Star Trek: Voyager Omnibus Paperback – September 30, 2025

Seven's Reckoning, Mirrors and Smoke, The Wildman Maneuver, The Swift Spoke

