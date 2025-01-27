Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: gatchaman, mad cave

One Path, Past Time & Gatchaman Ryu in Mad Cave's April 2025 Solicits

One Path, Past Time, Slashers Apprentice, Buried Long Long Ago and Gatchaman: Ryu: Scavengers launch in Mad Cave's April 2025 solicits.

Article Summary Explore Mad Cave's latest comic releases like One Path and Slashers Apprentice launching in April 2025.

Get excited for new adventures in Gatchaman, Flash Gordon, and Defenders of the Earth.

Uncover thrilling stories of mystery and suspense with titles like Buried Long Long Ago and Past Time.

Dive into graphic novels and series from Maverick and PaperCutz featuring beloved classics like Asterix and Smurfs.

Buried Long Long Ago #1 by Anthony Cleveland and Alex Cormack, Past Time #1 by Joe Harris and Russell Olson, Slashers Apprentice #1 by Justin Richards and Val Halvorson, and the One Path graphic novel by Greg Broadmore, Andy Lanning and Nick Boshier all launch in Mad Cave's April 2025 solicits and solicitations, alongside Maverick and PaperCutz. As well as a Gatchaman one-shot Ryu: Scavengers written by either Tommy Lee Edwards or Steve Orlando, they are not quite sure, and drawn by Riccardo Robaldo. And more Gatchaman, Defenders Of The Earth, Flash Gordon, Asterix, Smurfs and more.

BURIED LONG LONG AGO #1 (OF 5) CVR A ALEX CORMACK

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB251776

FEB251777 – BURIED LONG LONG AGO #1 (OF 5) CVR B COLLEEN DORAN

(W) Anthony Cleveland (A / CA) Alex Cormack

Based on true events, from 1901-1908 Belle Gunness lured dozens of lonely men to her Indiana farm and savagely murdered them for their money. Because Belle managed to avoid capture and face trial, much of this story remains untold. Until now. This is a fairy-tale retelling of her brutal crimes from the perspective of her three young children…who soon discover there is something far worse, and far more evil, than their mother on the farm. Something Buried Long, Long Ago.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

PAST TIME #1 (OF 5) CVR A MARK CHIARELLO

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB251778

FEB251779 – PAST TIME #1 (OF 5) CVR B ADAM POLLINA

FEB251780 – PAST TIME #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV

(W) Joe Harris (A) Russell Olson (CA) Mark Chiarello

Henry Hayes could have been the best baseball player anybody ever saw, if only his dark affliction didn't prevent him from playing in the daylight. But when the barnstorming circuit introduces a new novelty to the game-night baseball under the bright lights-will his dreams of playing pro ball finally be realized, or will his bloody past catch up with him before he gets the chance? From the midwest fields of the 1920s to the big city lights of today, Past Time is a small town thriller on a National scale.

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

SLASHERS APPRENTICE #1 (OF 5) CVR A VAL HALVORSON

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB251781

FEB251782 – SLASHERS APPRENTICE #1 (OF 5) CVR B TREVOR HENDERSON

(W) Justin Richards (A / CA) Val Halvorson

Riley, a horror-obsessed podcaster with a slasher villain fixation, is seeking a new career path: Helping her favorite legendary slasher, The Hopton Valley Killer, regain their long-lost notoriety while learning the ropes herself.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

ONE PATH HC GN (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB251774

(W) Greg Broadmore, Andy Lanning, Nick Boshier (A / CA) Greg Broadmore

Hunted by giant primordial beasts, red in tooth and claw, a tribe of cavegirls scratch out a bleak existence in a brutal uncaring world. They cling onto a life where not many make it beyond the first few months, let alone to adulthood. Governed by ancient laws and arcane rituals – the only constants they have – they follow the old ways on pain of death. But One Path, a hunter and warrior, has a plan to change their lives. To free them from the toll the great predators that stalk them charge, and it will overturn everything they know.

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

ONE PATH GN VOL 01 (MR)

GATCHAMAN RYU SCAVENGERS ONESHOT CVR A ROBALDO

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB251783

(W) Steve Orlando or Tommy Lee Edwards (A / CA) Riccardo Robaldo

When modernized scavenger pirates-the ruthless Sea Vultures-launch a surprise attack on his harbor, Ryu, the steadfast pilot of the Science Ninja Team, steps out of the cockpit and into the spotlight! Determined to protect his community and prove he's more than just a pilot, Ryu embarks on a high-stakes oceanic adventure, piloting his amphibious tank to outwit the pirates and uncover the mystery behind their deadly ship. The tides turn in this explosive solo mission of courage, ingenuity, and redemption on the high seas!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

GATCHAMAN RYU SCAVENGERS ONESHOT CVR B PLATI

GATCHAMAN #9 CVR A INAKI MIRANDA

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB251785

FEB251786 – GATCHAMAN #9 CVR B BATISTA VECHICLE

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Chris Batista (CA) Inaki Miranda

Murder-bots are on a rampage! Galactor unleashes a horde of terrible cybernetic nightmares upon the International Science Organization! Jinpei, who is still recovering from injuries in the line of duty, must fight for survival alongside the Beta Team!

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

GATCHAMAN ONLY ONE EARTH #3 (OF 4)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB251787

(W) Tommy Lee Edwards (A) Nuno Plati (CA) Tommy Lee Edwards

"In the depths of an ancient temple, Ken, Joe, and the princess uncover a fusion of forgotten teachings and cutting-edge science–a power that could save or destroy the world. As tensions rise between Ken and Joe, Galactor strikes back with devastating force, unleashing a psychic-controlled mech from their high-tech command ship.

The ultimate test of trust and ingenuity looms as their love-hate dynamic is pushed to its limits during a battle for Atrena's survival!"

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

DEFENDERS OF THE EARTH #6 (OF 8) CVR A JIM CALAFIORE

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB251788

FEB251789 – DEFENDERS OF THE EARTH #6 (OF 8) CVR B DJORDJE DJOKOVIC

(W) Dan DiDio (A / CA) Jim Calafiore

A battle over bits and bytes! Kshin betrays the team to unleash Kro-Tan's deadly serpent, Mongor. Meanwhile, Dynak-X faces off against Octon, only to discover Kro-Tan's shocking secret: her body is still alive in stasis!

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

FLASH GORDON #8 CVR A WILL CONRAD

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB251790

FEB251791 – FLASH GORDON #8 CVR B ZACH HOWARD HOMEWORLD

(W) Jeremy Adams (A / CA) Will Conrad

The fearless Flash Gordon must join forces with the fiery Princess Aura-despite their tangled past-to find a way into the Empress's castle. With Prince Barin and the rest of the ragtag group in tow, the motley crew comes face to face with a long-lost ally–but are they friend or foe? The past keeps catching up with Flash's present!

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

FLASH GORDON QUARTERLY #3

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB251792

(W) Dan DiDio, Michael Moreci, Marc Andreyko (A) Lee Ferguson, Igor Lima (CA) Nik Virella

An all-new Quarterly special featuring a multiverse of stories! Prince Thun, the Lion Man of Mongo, is featured in an exciting one-shot tale that expands upon his role in Jeremy Adams's ongoing Flash Gordon series. With many of his people missing, he's forced to dive into the darker depths of the underworld–foes and creatures await! In another universe, we see Ming's last moments as he battles Flash and company. Lastly, another exciting "Flash Fiction" horror tale.

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

REVOLUTION 9 TP

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB251793

(W) Mark London (A) Carlos Reno (CA) Raymund Bermudez

After years as an assassin for the Order of Nine-an ancient order dating back almost 3,000 years-Velveteen has turned her back on the very organization that saved her. Tasked with the murder of otherwise innocent hacker Jasper Dean, she sets off to save his life and discover the terrible secret that marked him for death. With the entire Order after them, Velveteen and Jasper must escape their grasp and prevent them from toppling society as we know it.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

HOUR OF THE WOLF TP

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB251794

(W) Mark London (A) Danilo Beyruth (CA) Raymund Bermudez

When Owen Blackwood is called across time to a seemingly normal home to destroy a haunted painting, it didn't feel like anything out of the ordinary to this agent of Wolvenheart. Upon arrival, however, Owen finds himself trapped in the very painting he was called to destroy. With only a one hour window of time in which to operate, will Owen be able to save the family from certain death and destroy the painting? Or will he get lost in time and become a cross-dimensional walking ghost?

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

BLACK FORGER #2 (OF 5)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB251795

(W) Roy & Inaki Miranda (A / CA) Inaki Miranda

In the depths of the spiritual realm known as the GARA-GARA hides a forge even more powerful than the one that made Owada emperor. The Forge of Doom is as powerful as it is elusive, capable of changing the fate of the empire. But to get this forge means to walk the traces of a promise impossible to fulfill. Owada has an important decision to make, to be or not to be a true Blade Forger.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

CRUSH DEPTH #2 (OF 5)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB251797

(W) David Andry, Tim Daniel (A / CA) Alex Sanchez

The Mantawolf drone submersible has returned from its survey of the Devil's Teeth, an oceanic canyon of towering thermal vents teeming with alien life. Within its cargo, a cache of samples, an insidious stowaway lurks: a powerfully transformative organism. Chief Science Officer Liana Pearson along with her crewmate Kate Barron race to study the Mantawolf's alien bounty while the crew grows increasingly restless when the Absolution's nuclear power core begins to behave erratically–Breathe Deep!

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

DARK PYRAMID #2 (OF 5)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB251798

(W) Paul Tobin (A / CA) P. J. Holden

The monsters of Denali are out tonight! Becca's search for Hooky continues, helped by a conspiracy theorist who might just be right about everything. Meanwhile, a house party is interrupted by a particularly unwelcome guest…

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

GALAXY OF MADNESS #8 (OF 10)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB251799

(W) Magdalene Visaggio (A) Victor Santos (CA) Michael Avon Oeming

Krios finds herself adrift in the various iterations of the galaxy, searching for her Vigil and teammates. The only constant in all of this madness is Odysseus's hunger for power and his lies. However, lies are only as strong as their liars…

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

HEXILES #6 (OF 6) (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB251800

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Joe Bocardo

In order to break the curse that looms over them to escape the demons that torment them, The Hexiles must use all of the demonic gifts they possess. For at least one of the children of Jamison Kreel, their plan calls for the ultimate sacrifice.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

KILL TRAIN #4 (OF 5)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB251801

(W) Olivia Cuartero-Briggs (A) Martina Niosi (CA) Skylar Patridge

Vanessa and the remaining survivors make their way to the second-to-last car, where Vanessa will have to face her most dire existential threat yet: the ideal version of herself. But, live or die, Vanessa's best friend Corwin has been keeping a secret from her that carries tragic consequences.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

MISSING ON THE MOON #4 (OF 4)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB251802

(W) Cory Crater (A / CA) Damian Couceiro

Schwinn and Alina uncover a terrible connection between the missing children and a haunting past. To end the darksiders' plight, they must journey deeper into the heart of a conspiracy-and risk everything to reveal the truth.

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

POP KILL #2 (OF 4) CVR A DAVE JOHNSON

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB251803

FEB251804 – POP KILL #2 (OF 4) CVR B MARK CHIARELLO

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti, Dave Johnson (A) Juan Santacruz (CA) Dave Johnson

Dina learns more about Jon and deals with her life going up in flames as they both hide out to let things cool down, which unfortunately for them, they do not. With this issue, the excitement and espionage amp up as both sides start to come apart at the seams, trying to control their rivalry as Jon is fooling himself that he has everything under control.

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

SPECTRUM #5 (OF 6)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB251805

(W) Rick Quinn (A / CA) Dave Chisholm

After the explosive events of last issue, Melody and Ada have been separated. Melody is onboard an alien spaceship piloted by George Parker, her father, who compels her to join him as the ultimate weapon in his fight against Echo. Ada, meanwhile, is not Ada anymore…She's stuck in the body of Gloria Bell, the frontwoman of a band in the 1970s New York punk scene. Both Melody and Ada struggle to find each other again to face off with Echo once and for all, confronting their pasts and risking madness.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

STRING #5 (OF 5) (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB251806

(W) Paul Tobin (A / CA) Carlos Javier Olivares

Being kidnapped is a major problem. Getting taken to a second location is a worse problem. Having the kidnapper be someone who's already killed several other people, and who can easily get away with another murder? Yeah, that's a definite complication. Also, ice cream, and Luke NOT reuniting with an old flame, and an unexpected liaison, and Joon desperately hoping to find the right string to wrap things up nicely, rather than the string that will break! Written by multiple Eisner-award winning Paul Tobin, and drawn by the amazing Carlos Javier Olivares!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

SYNAP #5 (OF 5)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB251807

(W) Chris Moses (A) Andrea Giannini (CA) Jessica Fong

All Hell has broken loose with the Chinese Government laying siege to recover the pieces of the Robot, while Ness has seemingly been possessed by the alien entity known only as the Glowing Child. Meanwhile, Shiloh's inability to control the robot sends them into an internal crisis in the Axon Connection where Vivian gives them a glimpse at her past in hopes of connecting the puzzle pieces of who she is and her connection to Synap and Shiloh's entire family.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

DICK TRACY #9 CVR A GERALDO BORGES

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB251808

FEB251809 – DICK TRACY #9 CVR B FRANCAVILLA

(W) Alex Segura, Michael Moreci (A / CA) Geraldo Borges

DICK TRACY UNDER FIRE! The City is frozen in place as a brazen killer targets members of the underworld and beyond–with someone Dick Tracy knows pulling the strings! Can Tracy navigate the tangled web of deceit that has enveloped his professional and private lives–and can he ignore the kinetic energy between him and the mysterious Breathless Mahoney? The acclaimed crime series continues with a pulse-pounding thriller that will leave readers guessing!

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

BODY TRADE TP #1 (OF 5)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB251796

(W) Zac Thompson (A / CA) Jok

"The Body Trade is an unrelenting revenge story set against the backdrop of America's aftermarket for dead bodies. Critically acclaimed writer Zac Thompson (Blow Away, Into The Unbeing) and star artist Jok (In Hell We Fight) team up for this neo-noir crime thriller rife with bloodshed and brutality, in the tradition of Blue Ruin and Hell or High Water! Kim Krilic is a divorced ex-con who's trying to atone. However, his short temper tends to get the best of him. When he returns to Florida to bury his estranged son. He's sickened to find an empty grave. His son's remains were sold into "The Body Trade". Armed with righteous fury, Kim sets out to reclaim his child's corpse. But one act of vengeance causes everything to spiral out of control."

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

SCOOP GN VOL 03 (OF 3)

MAVERICK -MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB251810

(W) Richard Ashley Hamilton (A) Pablo Andres (CA) Inaki Miranda

While visiting Cuba with her mom, Sophie Cooper–former WMIA-7 Intern and current paranormal expert–is haunted by visions that reveal past mysteries…and point to future trouble, like a murder on a Miami movie set and strange creature sightings in the countryside. The only way to help? Why, unearth a crashed UFO, of course!

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

PAW & ORDER HC VOL 01 GRILLED CHEESE CAPER

PAPERCUTZ

FEB251899

(W) Jason Platt (A / CA) Jason Platt

The annual Grilled Cheese Festival is ruined when someone steals all the sandwiches, and it's up to Paw & Order detectives, Purrlock and Marlowe, to figure out who did it! Was it Jinny Giraffe, who was upset that the Grilled Cheese Festival kept her from putting on her Art Festival? Was it Coach Allan Alligator, who was banned from the festival the year before? OR was it Purrlock's arch nemesis, Meowiearty, who was behind the dastardly deed? In Jason Platt's funny and delightfully illustrated book, readers will have the opportunity to put their Paw & Order detective hat on and try to solve the crime alongside Purrlock and Marlowe!

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

PAW & ORDER GN VOL 01 GRILLED CHEESE CAPER

ASTERIX COLLECTOR HC VOL 02 ASTERIX & GOLDEN SICKLE

PAPERCUTZ

FEB251901

(W) Rene Goscinny (A / CA) Albert Uderzo

"Celebrating the series' sixty-fifth anniversary, this comic has been lovingly republished with new background on the creators and historical context on the comics process and the time in which ASTERIX was originally published. This beautiful edition has been rebound in a special-edition gold foil treatment and is perfect for ASTERIX fans, both young and old alike.

Asterix and his pal, Obelix, return in Asterix and the Golden Sickle! Asterix and Obelix have to help their Druid, Panoramix, get a new golden sickle. And the sickle is essential to make the magic potion, which will give Gauls their super strength! Our heroes must leave the village, fight the Romans, and get a new sickle from Obelix's distant cousin, Metallurgix-all before the Romans attack!"

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

GERONIMO STILTON REPORTER HC VOL 18 ATTACK OF KILLER WHALE (

PAPERCUTZ

FEB251902

(W) Geronimo Stilton, Davide Costa (A / CA) Allesandro Muscillo

Geronimo and the gang set sail in the arctic seas to help his old friend Professor Ranoble with her ice research. But the captain of their ship may be up to something big, especially with frequent orca attacks.

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

LOUD HOUSE HC VOL 23 GAMES & GAINS

PAPERCUTZ

FEB251903

(W) Loud House Creative Team (A / CA) Loud House Creative Team

"Enjoy the creature comforts with cats, raccoons, frogs, and a house full of animals getting into some hairy and hair-raising situations. The fun and fur will fly in these adventures and antics starring the four-legged friends of the Loud family. And that's just getting them ready for bath day! And, the kids get a new pair of cat-themed game dice! Is this going to help the purrfect roll to win all their games? With 10 siblings, the competition is fierce! Then, Lisa invents a new robot companion for Lana when her frog Hops is under the weather. Is this the model pet of the future? Let's not leap to conclusions!

Plus: The Loud go camping after hearing the legend of the Snipe, a creepy creature with a sharp beak and long, long legs. This Snipe creeps in the woods at night, woods just like the Louds are camping in… and the Louds have to find it before it finds them!

Featuring all-new stories by the talent behind the Emmy-nominated series THE LOUD HOUSE and THE CASAGRANDES."

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

LOUD HOUSE SC VOL 23 GAMES & GAINS

MIRACULOUS LADYBUG CHIBI GN VOL 02 CURIOSITY KICKED THE CAT

PAPERCUTZ

FEB251905

(W) Carrie Harris, Josh Trujillo (A) Lex Hobson, Ryan Jampole (CA) Angie Nasca

Ladybug and Cat Noir return for some more super-charged superhero antics. Ladybug tries to grow a flower for her crush, the part-time model Adrien Agreste. But things get a little prickly! Will Cat Noir be able to help Ladybug? Plus: Ladybug is writing a secret letter! Can Cat Noir discover what it says? All this and more in the follow-up volume of the Miraculous Ladybug graphic novel series, influenced by the award-winning TV show and with chibi art from the YouTube shorts!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

NIGHTMARE BRIGADE HC VOL 04 DUST-OFF DREAMS

PAPERCUTZ

FEB251906

(W) Franck Thilliez (A) Yomgui Dumont

Tristan, Sarah, and Esteban, the NIGHTMARE BRIGADE, return! Tristan's mom, Alice, invented an incredible machine that allows them to enter a person's memories and help them. When a classmate, Sofiane's, memories of a pack of primates disturb him, it's up to the NIGHTMARE BRIGADE to investigate. But where – and why – did Sofiane encounter these apes? Plus: Alice is developing problems with her own memories! And when a new woman arrives at the clinic, with memories of a town afraid of the night, can the Brigade survive and help everyone?

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

NIGHTMARE BRIGADE GN VOL 04 DUST-OFF DREAMS

SMURFS TALES HC VOL 12

PAPERCUTZ

FEB251908

(W) Peyo, Thierry Culliford, Alain Jost (A) Pascal Garray (A / CA) Peyo

"In this smurftastic volume, the Smurfs meet the dragon, Fafnir, and attempt to rescue the Baron of Jolival Castle. Will our smurfy blue friends save the day? Smurf on to find out!

Also: Over 40 short comic strips with hilarious smurfy gags featuring all you favorite Smurfs!

Plus: The Smurf creator Peyo's comedy/adventure series, Johan and Peewit: The Vikings'; Oath!, featuring the young squire and the mischievous court jester, that helped launch the Smurfs to stardom."

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

SMURFS TALES GN VOL 12

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!