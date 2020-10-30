One Piece: Viz Media Celebrates 1,000th Chapter with Free Chapters

One Piece is approaching a very special and impressive milestone —1,000 chapters of the manga! After more than 20 years of continuous weekly serialization, the manga will hit its 1,000th chapter very soon. Of course, Viz Media is going to celebrate this historic occasion!

Eiichiro Oda premiered his goofy pirate adventure manga back in 1997. It follows irrepressibly cheerful hero Luffy who gets stretchy limb superpowers after eating a magical devil fruit, and he decides to become the King of the Pirates! As you do. This makes One Piece the most popular and longest-running pirate comic series in the world! In its run, Luffy has put together a cool, goofy crew of fellow pirates who became fan favourites like Tony Tony Chopper, Nami, Roronoa Zoro, Nico Robin, Franky, Usopp, and Jimbei. Oda's impeccable sense of character design makes them all unique and instantly recognizable. The series countless spinoffs like light novels, toys, and an upcoming Netflix live-action series. Oda has said he might be approaching the final arc of the series soon, but that could still be years away!

With hilarious characters, grand adventures, wonderfully energetic art, and world-building on a scale few creators could even dream of; One Piece has charmed millions of fans all over the world. It's one of the last of the big manga franchise holdouts, still going strong after 20 years and an equally unstoppable ongoing anime series and spinoff anime movies. Viz is offering readers new and old some freebies! In celebration of this history-making event, they're making chapters of the manga free each week to read!

Viz is offering iconic moments from Luffy's Journey to 1,000 Chapters and Beyond by giving readers a chance to read their start for the first time or re-read them with other fans and fall in love with the adventure all over again.

It all starts with Chapters 1–8 of One Piece free in Shonen Jump! Next week, those chapters will go back into the Shonen Jump digital vault, and new free chapters will be unlocked. Which ones? You'll have to check back each Wednesday to find out!