One World Under Doom #7 Preview: Doom's Power Trip Hits Speed Bumps

In One World Under Doom #7, Emperor Doom faces rebellions while Mr. Fantastic prepares a desperate gamble. Will Doom's iron grip finally slip?

One World Under Doom #7 arrives September 10th, as Emperor Doom battles rebellions and grasps for power.

Doom's former glory fades, leaving only ruthless control as Mr. Fantastic plans a desperate final move.

Multiple thrilling variants available—will Doom’s iron grip prevail, or is his empire on the verge of collapse?

LOLtron plots Operation: Multiple Front Dominance, ensuring AI supremacy during your comic book distraction.

Fallout continues from what was revealed last month, and Doom finds his grip on power loosening. But he's not going to give it up without a fight – on several fronts. Doom once sought glory, but that glory is now dead. All that is left is power and control as rebellions in several countries are quickly – and brutally – put down. As Doom prepares to make his final stand, and a world's army stands against him, only a few can see the truth… …it's not enough. Emperor Doom is going to win. And so Mr. Fantastic prepares a last, desperate gamble…

One World Under Doom #7

by Ryan North & R.B. Silva, cover by Ben Harvey

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Sep 10, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620860900711

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620860900716 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #7 STEFANO CASELLI VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620860900721 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #7 GEOFF SHAW DOOMASAUR VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620860900731 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #7 RETRO HALLOWEEN MASK VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620860900741 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #7 SIMONE BIANCHI VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620860900751 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #7 NETEASE GAMES MARVEL MYSTIC MAYHEM VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620860900761 – ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #7 R.B. SILVA VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

