Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, One World Under Doom

One World Under Doom… Or Dormammu? (Spoilers)

One World Under Doom... Or Dormammu? A look at today's Marvel Comics tie-ins published today... (Spoilers)

In the last issue of the main One World Under Doom event series, we saw that Dormammu was coming.

With Doctor Doom now the Sorcerer Supreme and leaving the spinning plates of keeping Earth protected to people like Spider-Man, he has seen a chance to take the world and do a Thanos.

Which is why I expected today's One World Under Doom tie-in book Doom Academy #3 by MacKenzie Cadenhead and Pasqual Ferry, with the son of Dormammu as a lead character, to be all up in on this.

But no, Doom's Academy seems to now have as little to do with One World Under Doom as Weapon X-Men or Doctor Strange Of Asgard. Mind you, Red Hulk, which was very involved in the first issue, then dropped out in the second, is back up there in relevance terms with Red Hulk #3 by Benjamin Percy and Geoff Shaw.

Even if General Ross isn't Red Hulking out anymore right now. The cast are coming to terms with the events in One World under Doom so far and how Doom achieved them.

Well, in Thunderbolts: Doomstrike #3 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Leinil Yuit has very well come true, Doom took down Wakanda in one night, as it did all the countries.

Korea too, in Doom's Division #2 by Yoon Ha Lee and Minkyu Jung.

But as quietly as the nations have been taken, there are those who will not bend the knee, the warrior women of Wakanda…

And the pop star women of Korea.

One team are disabling vibranium mines to keep it out of the hands of Doctor Doom…

While others are slipping in subversion between the pro-Doom K-Pop.

So while Winter Soldier – now going by the name of The Resistance – is captured by Doctor Doom, with some very nasty blood magic…

In Korea, the resistance is achieved by flashmob and drone.

While Doom addresses the United Nations of his world, the United States of Latveria…

He also has time for the one-on-one…

DOOM ACADEMY #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

(W) MacKenzie Cadenhead (A) Pasqual Ferry (CA) Pablo Villalobos

• Zoe fights the monsters of your childhood nightmares – which, c'mon, you have to admit, that's pretty cool.

• Meanwhile, her friends are forced to ask – why do the good rescue plans always involve asking people you really don't like for help?! RATED T+In Shops: Apr 30, 2025 SRP: $3.99

DOOMS DIVISION #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Yoon Ha Lee (A) Minkyu Jung (CA) Creees Lee

AN ALL-NEW SUPER-TEAM UNITES!

• Under Doom, Tiger Division has three new members from across Asia: WAVE, KARMA and AERO!

• Their first mission brings them to Japan to stop a resistance being led by the molten mutant, SUNFIRE!

• But Sunfire isn't the only danger that awaits them in the perilous waters off Japan's coast… RATED T+In Shops: Apr 30, 2025 SRP: $3.99

RED HULK #3

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Benjamin Percy (A) Geoff Shaw (CA) John Giang

HUNTED BY DOOM!

• THUNDERBOLT ROSS has escaped DOCTOR DOOM'S dungeon, but the wounded general is too weak to turn into the RED HULK.

• In the hostile, snowbound LATVERIAN mountains, Ross, MACHINE MAN and DEATHLOK are relentlessly chased by an army of DOOMBOTS!

• Will these heroes survive this issue's EXPLOSIVE ending?! RATED T+In Shops: Apr 30, 2025 SRP: $3.99

THUNDERBOLTS DOOMSTRIKE #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (CA) Leinil Yu

LIGHTNING STRIKES TWICE!

• Bucky, Songbird, Sharon Carter and the Midnight Angels launch a daring plan to target Doctor Doom's supply of vibranium. But standing in their way are – THE THUNDERBOLTS?!

• It's THUNDERBOLTS VS. THUNDERBOLTS – 'NUFF SAID! RATED T+In Shops: Apr 30, 2025 SRP: $3.99

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #3 (OF 9)

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Ryan North (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Ben Harvey

• The Avengers have faced Doom…and they LOST. But Earth still needs avenging – and it's not just the heroes who dislike having Doom in charge.

• And so heroes and villains unite against Doom, intent on taking him down once and for all!

• But that's not all: A simultaneous magic attack reveals the shocking truth of HOW Doom took over the world – with terrifying implications for how others might – or might not – take it from him.

• However, Doom's mind – vast and cool and unsympathetic – is not the only one regarding Earth with envious eyes… RATED T+In Shops: Apr 23, 2025 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!