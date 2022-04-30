Oni Buys Jeremy Lambert & Alexa Sharpe's MG OGN Trilogy Night Mother

The Night Mother is a new middle-grade graphic novel trilogy by Jeremy Lambert and Alexa Sharpe, "when the Night Mother casts her town in perpetual night to sap the souls of the living, it's up to the girl who lives in the graveyard to stop her." Bought by Oni Press, The Night Mother Book One will be published by Oni in the autumn of 2023. Their agent Tamara Kawar at ICM Partners negotiated the deal for the trilogy.

Jeremy Lambert is best known as a writer for Doom Patrol, Goosebumps, Attack On Titan and Buffy The Vampire Slayer comics. He also worked as Head of Production and Producer for film production company Breakwater Studios, Ltd. for five years, culminating in one of his productions winning a 2022 Academy Award for Best Documentary Short, The Queen of Basketball, with another receiving a nomination at the 2021 Academy Awards, A Concerto is a Conversation. He was also an extras casting director and assistant, working on Game Of Thrones, True Blood, La La Land, Fast & Furious 7, Magic Mike, True Detective, and more. Alexa Sharpe is best known as a cover artist for The Magicians, Lumberjanes, Rolled & Told, and Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

Oni Press based in Portland, Oregon. was founded in 1997 by former Dark Horse Comics employees Bob Schreck and Joe Nozemack and were principal in popularising the term "real mainstream" for their comic books and graphic novels, rejecting superhero comics in favour of thrillers, romances and realistic drama, and waited for the rest of the industry to catch up. In 2019, Oni Press merged with Lion Forge Comics as part of the conglomerate, Polarity.

Tamara Kawar joined ICM's book department in 2017 following internships at Teachers College Press, Macmillan, and Writers House. She holds a B.A. in Comparative Literature from Princeton University and an M.A. in Middle Eastern Studies from Columbia University. She grew up in Beirut and Paris and currently lives in New York City. Tamara is currently seeking adult and YA science fiction and fantasy, graphic novels of all genres, as well as LGBTQ historical fiction and romance. She's particularly interested in underrepresented voices and perspectives in speculative and genre fiction.