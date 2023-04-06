Oni Press Returnability on All Original Single Issues This Year Comic book publisher Oni Press has announced a new comic shop-specific returnability initiative for the direct market.

Comic book publisher Oni Press has announced a new comic shop-specific returnability initiative for the direct market. Until the end of 2023, Oni will be making every issue of its original, creator-owned series fully returnable for retailers who order a minimum of five, non-incentive shelf copies via either Diamond Comic Distributors or Lunar Distribution. Which is basically everything they publish except for Rick & Morty.

"Over the course of the coming year, Oni Press will continue to gather steam as we put forth a formidable and highly curated line-up of comics titles from high-profile creators, longtime favorites, and fast-rising stars," said Oni Press President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson. "As we prepare our war chest of secret projects for the months ahead, we will make it easier than ever for Direct Market retailers to bring our titles to their shelves with a consistent and reliable returnability program – and even more surprises yet to come."

Oni's new returnability program takes effect with original titles shipping in May 2023, beginning with Lamentation #1, the first of three 48-page issues out in May, June, and July from Cullen Bunn and Arjuna Susini. In June, the programme continues with both Lamentation #2 and Xino #1 from creators Nick Cagnetti, Chris Condon, Melissa Flores, Phil Hester, Daniel Irizarri, Shaky Kane, Jordan Thomas and more.

For more information on all of the releases included in Oni's original series returnability initiative, retailers can visit Diamond and Lunar's online retailer resources or contact Oni Press Senior Sales Manager Michael Torma directly at torma@onipress.com.

LAMENTATION #1 CVR A HOUSE (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

MAR231738

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Hillary Jenkins, Simon Bowland (CA) Maan House

From the mind's eye of master storyteller Cullen Bunn (The Sixth Gun, Basilisk) and rising star Arjuna Susini (Made Men) comes a darkly glamorous tale of bone-splintering terror at the intersection of shadow and light… dream and nightmare … life and the grim specter of Death himself. After weeks of grueling rehearsals, a new production is set to begin at the famed Requiem theatre: Razide's Lament, three acts of gothic horror set inside a haunted castle with a story that some say is more than mere fantasy. Under the stern rule of a dedicated but temperamental director, the script seems to be ever-changing, and, more mysterious still, our lead actress has found herself cast in the role of a lifetime without so much as an audition. Her grand debut is fast approaching-and, with it, a barrage of razors in the night that will terrorize audiences and actors alike. There is no exit, no escape, and when the curtain finally rises, Razide himself will take center stage to cross the threshold into the unholy darkness that lies just beyond …In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: $6.99

LAMENTATION #2 CVR A PAQUETTE (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

APR231719

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Arjuna Susini (CA) Yanick Paquette

Trapped within the Requiem Theater, lead actress Jennifer fights for her life and freedom as threats encroach from the real world and within the play. When the mysterious Prince Razide selects her as his bride, new dangers emerge, and she still doesn't know who-or what-lies beneath the prince's mask. The Haunting of Hill House meets The Phantom of the Opera in this dizzying horror mystery by acclaimed writer of nightmares Cullen Bunn (Harrow County, The Empty Man, The Sixth Gun) and illustrator Arjuna Susini (Made Men, Forever Forward).In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: $6.99

XINO #1 CVR A LESNIEWSKI

ONI PRESS INC.

APR231712

(W) Chris Condon, Melissa Flores, Phil Hester, Jordan Thomas (A) Nick Cagnetti, Phil Hester, Daniel Irizarri, Shaky Kane (CA) Matt Lesniewski

Because the future is getting weirder everyday, we give you XINO #001-the first of three OVERSIZED, 40-PAGE intra-ocular lozenges of subversive, surrealist science-fiction to cure your awful awareness of it all. Try not to worry-the insertion process will be guided by the megawatt brilliance of Oni's brightest talents (past, present, and future) as they slowly tune your hopes, dreams, desires, paranoia, alienation, anxiety, and adrenaline to produce the desired results. In our first exploratory outing: Rising stars Melissa Flores (The Dead Lucky, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) & Daniel Irizarri (Judge Dredd) surgically activate the hidden dimensions of the human senses; cult phenoms Christopher Condon (That Texas Blood) and Nick Cagnetti (Pink Lemonade) debut the world's first intravenous video game system; Underground radicals Jordan Thomas (Weird Work) and Shaky Kane (Bulletproof Coffin) surveil the suburbs for signs of covert infiltration, and master cartoonist and foundational Oni creator Phil Hester (Gotham City: Year One, The Coffin) returns to the fold to leave his deepest mark yet!In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: $5.99