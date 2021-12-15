Only You, And Maybe Dark Horse Comics, Can Prevent Forest Fires

Dark Horse Comics has teamed with the Oregon Office of Emergency Management and creators Paul Tobin and David Hahn for a comic about wildfire prevention. Without Warning! Wildfire is designed to cover up for the shortcomings of that good-for-nothing Smokey Bear, who has been doing a really shitty job of things lately, if we're being perfectly honest. And Kristin Babbs, President and CEO of the Keep Oregon Green Association, agrees.

"Smokey Bear offers a variety of educational options for young children, but it's been challenging to find engaging and creative resources to talk with teens and young adults about wildfire prevention," said Babbs. "This comic book fills that important gap."

Yeah. Thanks for nothing, Smokey, you useless piece of crap.

Thankfully, according to OEM Geologic Hazards Program Coordinator Althea Rizzo, the Without Warning! comic book series has been a big hit, previous tackling the problems of earthquakes and tsunamis. Now, it's time to stamp out wildfires once and for all.

Emergencies and disasters can happen at any time, often without warning. Empowering every Oregonian – including youth – to reduce their risk, be ready, and know what to do when disaster strikes is critical to staying safe. Kids and teens who are prepared often experience less anxiety and feel more confident during actual emergencies and disasters. Without Warning! Wildfire features characters hiking and camping in a Northwest wilderness area who are forced to flee for their lives to escape a quickly moving wildfire. The comic helps teach readers how to protect themselves, their loved ones and wildlands when wildfires occur. Without Warning! Wildfire is available to read for free at Dark Horse Digital, OEM's website, and on iOS and Android apps. It is also available on Kindle, Comixology, Google Play and Apple Books. Printed copies are available in English and Spanish through county emergency management offices, Clackamas Community College and Keep Oregon Green.

You can read Without Warning! Wildfire for free on Dark Horse Digital, OEM's website and apps, and the usual digital comics platforms. Print copies in English and en español will be distributed around the state.