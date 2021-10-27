Orchis Vs X-Men Vs Laws Of Science In Krakoan Comics Today (Spoilers)

Thanks to last week's Marvel Comics delays, there's a glut of X-Men comic books out today to accompany Inferno #2. We have Wolverine #17, Marauders #25, SWORD #9 as well as X-Men Green in the X-Men Infinity series, as well as a little nod in Darkhold: Blade…

In SWORD #9 we get a very upsetting twist for longstanding Alpha Flight fans, which may be akin to certain people finding out that an actor they really like is voting for a Presidential candidate they really don't, and find it hard to reconcile the choices they have made in the career, and the characters they have portrayed with the political values being expressed. Peter Gyrich being a member of Orchis, the alliance of former Hydra, AIM, SHIELD and other operatives to eliminate the mutant threat with Sentinels, Nimrods, Master Molds and whatever they need is par for the course.

But James Hudson, Guardian of Alpha Flight, who has fought alongside the X-Men and many mutants, including Wolverine, Aurora, and Northstar, all part of the great Krakoan experiment? On the side of Orchis? How will fans be able to reconcile that?

Especially as, in Inferno #2, Orchis are still up to the kind of thing that Orchis get up to, using the power of the sun to take control of… well, whatever they want it to.

Of course, Mystique has he own plans, separate from the Krakoan leaders, in a fascinating game of politics, with alliances and allegiances being traded, to put Destiny in a controlling position, directly against the wishes of Moira Mactaggert and her confidants. If Mystique wanted Krakoa to burn, maybe opening a gateway from Krakoa into the sun might do the trick.

Not the only ones thinking of a future Inferno, in X-Men: Green, Curse gets a Darkforce-inspired vision of the future as well, and it does seem to be a bit on the burny side.

Not that Curse is as bothered by such visions of the future as others. In Marauders, Iceman is busy saving the mutants from the horrors of outer space by forming an ice shield.

Of course this is the kind of scientific nonsense we don't mind too much in comics, with Bobby Drake able to extract enough water moisture from the vacuum of space, to construct such a model. But it's a lot easier to handwave away this kind of impossibility…

…when we get lectured about paying attention in science classes. Who paid attention as to how much water moisture could be extracted from a small space ship's atmosphere ejected alongside the crew into the vacuum of space, to form a thick, airtight ice cave? Mind you not as much of a contradiction as Wolevrine looking to arrest, or kill, Nature Girl in one comic for the crime of Kill No Man, while also…

Keeping quiet about everything is also what Wolverine is up to when it comes to the Krakoan Karaoke.

It's a while since Wolverine has used that's word, and it seems that he's the only one who is allowed to at Marvel… as Inferno reveals just how Mystique brought back Destiny.

Basically the way Mystique does everything else. But what with the revival of Gabby in New Mutants and Old Cable in Cable…

…the loopholes just keep getting larger and larger.

And it's not entirely the elderly Irene Adler Destiny that we knew all those years… Mystique added a little something into the mix. Which isn't dodgy at all.

So… anyone got a match?

