Who Is Joining Orchis? Where Are The X-Men? Today's Krakoan #XSpoilers

Orchis remains the big bad of the Marvel mutant universe. Created to stop a mutant Krakoan paradise from preventing an alien AI invasion.

Orchis remains the big bad of the Marvel mutant universe right now. The organisation formed by a team of human scientists and agents from SHIELD, AIM, ARMOR, STRIKE, SWORD, HAMMER, Alpha Flight, Hydra, and more, creating their new Sentinel technology like Nimrod, previously only seen coming from that far future. Created in the present day to defend against mutants. But founded by Karima Shapandar, their Omega Sentinel who travelled from the future, where a mutant Krakoan paradise prevented the invasion from an alien techno-organic Dominion race. And that will never do. Not that anyone else in Orchis knows this. In Wolverine #37, Orchis are making the news, both on the TV…

…and in the press.

Though mostly the Daily Bugle.

Nothing has changed since Captain America in the thirties, of course, from Captain America #1.

However, over in Uncanny Avengers #2. Daily Bugle reporter Ben Urich is looking to turn that around.

Though in Uncanny Spider-Man #1 they are spending money on Daily Bugle ads… so Urich may want to watch that.

With very handy slogans.

And plenty of media-friendly messages.

With physical reminders all around.

So apart from media manipulation, what else are Orchis up to?

In Dark X-Men #2, they are capturing alternate parallel dimension demonic versions of Madylene Pryor.

Sentining Sentinels around the country to hunt mutants…

Or even in Central Park…

Detecting mutants, unless you are masked… with Wolverine choosing the tiniest of mea culpas.

Yeah, I mean with genocidal Hank McCoy fixing elections and messing around with timelines, he has a lot to answer for. But Orchis has made the biggest threats to mutants, leave the planet of humanity will suffer.

Might Ben Urich be able to expose this? Enough people at Orchis seem to know it…

But maybe there';s something even bigger they might be responsible for, courtesy of Captain Orchis, known to the world as Captain Krakoa, a walking talking false flag…

And who has stolen a nuclear device. And where is it being kept? Empire University of course, sponsored by Orchis, and now party of their Science Fair.

Do you think current student Ms Marvel might have something to say about that? And they name him as a soldier, brought out of retirement…

…and someone who would be known to the Strucker twins.

Although now someone even better known by Andrea von Strucker.

And maybe the "false flag" description could be literal in this case. Might Uncanny Avengers be suggesting Nuke? Or is John Walker, The Captain, still a central suspect? Either would be a literal "false flag". So who else might Orchis have working for them?

Dark X-Men #2 has the demonic Goblin Queen, of course. But also some rather demonic handlers of the human variety.

Even if no one is entirely sure who at Orchis hired them.

And seemingly far too scared to find out.

So who else have Orchis been recruiting?

Uncanny Avengers #2 has the usual Orchis zealots. But Uncanny Spider-Man #1 has the most intriguing recruit to the Orchis cause.

A scientist obsessed with immortality and desperate to gain the secrets from the mutants for living longer, no matter who he has to dissect.

Of course that would be The Vulture. Dedicated to longevity. And now a director of Orchis as well. While Orchis has other freelance talent they can bring in.

Orchis also think they have Alpha Flight under control as well. Though they are running their own black ops organisation.

Orchis – unlike Alpha Flight – have the ability, with Box Sentinels, to track mutants nationally. While the mutants have no access to Cerebro, leading the Goblin Queen to build her own version. One that tracks mutant souls.

Something that Alpha Flight could do with…

But it does help us get a big reveal over where all manner of mutants on Earth are. Even those masked like Emma Frost, hiding as a human. So yes, we have Wolverine fighting Wendigos with adamantium claws…

Just as he is in Wolverine #37, his own clone bodies are turned into Wendigos by Marvel cannibal magic.

While Uncanny Spider-Man #1 reveals that Mystique is hiding as a vagrant living in Central Park

Warren Worthington III has been captured by Orchis…

Callisto and the old Marauders are in the oceans of Madripoor, and didn't get evacuated through a Krakoan gate.

Which saved them from a very indeterminate future.

While it seems that Alpha Flight are trying to do what Orchis started, sending all the mutants to a different planet.

Just, maybe, a nice one. And originally planned on Arakko – which is exactly what Orchis is doing now, and previously planned to do with all the mutants of Earth.

Are Alpha Flight no better than Orchis at their heart?

Argent – or Laurent – just wants everything to go back to the way it was. Tom Brevoort is his only hope. But Wolverine doesn't look to be interested in making any compromise…

The stress of it all is showing on Nightcrawler…

In other notes from Uncanny Avengers…

…would that be hobo's piss? And in Dark X-Men, at least Gimmick now knows who she is…

Welcome to the Dark X-Men, Feint. Odds are you won't survive the experience…

