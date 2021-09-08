Original Art For Sandman House Ad, Signed, Up for Auction

When DC Comics launched Sandman by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg back in 1988, this house ad was ubiquitous in DC Comics titles a few months before, with the line "I will show you terror in a handful of dust". This was the first image anyone had of Sandman and it haunted a generation. And the original artwork is up for auction from Heritage Auctions and going under the hammer later today, signed by Gaiman and Dringenberg and currently with bids of $23,000. The logo and text replicating the printed version were added a little later. And it's part of a premium listing of original comic book artwork that's being live auctioned later today.

And this is how it looked, printed, with the face flipped. Sandman is currently being filmed and produced as a TV series for Netflix, one wonders if advertising for that series may follow this now-classic image?

