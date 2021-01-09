Original X-Men Pages From John Byrne – And Jim Lee – At Auction

The period in the early New Year, especially in these pandemic times, can be an opportunity to pick up a bargain. Certain pages of original artwork pages listed by Heritage Auctions as part of their January 14 – 17 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction – Dallas 7239 may count. But you still may need to find some serious cheddar when you want original X-Men artwork pages.

Take this double-page spread written by Chris Claremont, pencilled by Jim Lee, inked by Scott Williams, lettered by Tom Orzechowski.

Jim Lee and Scott Williams X-Men #272 Double Splash Page 2-3 Original Art (Marvel, 1991). The X-Men, X-Factor, and the New Mutants are on trial on this impressive two-page spread from the story "X-Tinction Agenda Part 7: Capital Crimes". Featured are: Iceman, Sunspot, Archangel, Marvel Girl, Cyclops, the Beast, Cable, Cannonball, Gambit, Psylocke, Banshee, and Wolverine! The image was created in ink over graphite on two conjoined Marvel Bristol boards with a combined image area of 21" x 15.25". The text is paste-up, and there is glue residue near them. The Beast's word balloon in Panel 3 of Page 3 is missing, leaving residue. There are minor toning spots on the page, and there is production tape in the top and bottom margins. Signed by Jim Lee and Scott Williams in the lower margins. In Very Good condition. Comes with the printed page from the comic, which is also signed by the artists. Modern Masterworks from the Jeff Nason Collection.

Currently listed for $36,000 with a week to go. Though you can pick up other Jim Lee work on Fantastic Four, WildCATS, (twice) X-Men and Punisher for a little less. And also listed alongside an earlier page from an artist very influential on Lee. Still written by Chris Claremont and lettered by Tom Orzechowski, but from two decades previous, pencilled by John Byrne and inked by Terry Austin, Uncanny X-Men #113.

John Byrne and Terry Austin X-Men #113 Story Page 7 Original Art (Marvel, 1978). Ororo breaks down and cries for what we are told is only the third time in her entire life! She had just painstakingly maneuvered her tiara with its hidden lockpicks into place, and now she's back where she started as Magneto's helpless prisoner. In addition to that emotional gut-punch, and the mind-blowing Byrne/Austin art, we also get a shot of Asteroid M (the second version) in the last panel. Created in ink and Zipatone over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Panel 5 is an original art paste-up, with a bit of glue residue around the edges. The page is toned, with production tape residue in the margins, and minor corner trims. In Very Good condition.

Currently at $22,000. And you can find more John Byrne on Avengers, Alpha Flight and Doom Patrol too. So, who has a few thousand to spare right now?