Over 200 Cosplay Photos From MCM London Comic Con Spring 2022

That was MCM London Comic Con Spring 2022 edition. I took photos of some of the cosplay on display at the show, but it can only be but a small fraction. There are over 200 photos below from all three days, but of the 50-100,000 of people who attended, an easy third must have been in costume of one sort or another. So this is probably only a few percent of all of the cosplay at the show, which really has become a cosplay focal point in recent years. There's also plenty of cosplay on my recent TikToks as well…

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) is a speculative fiction fan convention held in the London Borough of Newham twice yearly, usually on the last weekend in May and October. The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy and elsewhere. There has, however, been no MCM London Comic Con for two years. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), both well-known organisers within the fan convention entertainment industry, the show has expanded across the UK and Europe. In 2017, ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to their portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2 and many more.

