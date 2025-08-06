Posted in: Comics | Tagged: diamond, Overstreet

Overstreet Comics Price Guide Delayed Six Months by Diamond Bankruptcy

The 2025 Overstreet Comics Price Guide has been delayed by six months to November, as a result of Diamond Comic Distributors' bankruptcy...

The Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide is an annually published comic book price guide which has, or at least had, a strong reputation when it came to grading and pricing collectable comic books. It also happens to be owned by Steve Geppi, former owner of Diamond Comic Distributors, who is currently going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy, not without levels of controversy. However, the sale excluded "Gemstone Publishing, Diamond International Galleries" as well as other assets owned by "any relative of Steven A. Geppi by third level of consanguinity, current and former spouses of Steven A. Geppi." So it is still owned by Geppi. Which makes it even weirder that the latest edition of The Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide was meant to come out on the 23rd of July, traditionally alongside San Diego Comic-Con.

But it did not.

Instead its release date has been delayed until the 26th of November, with the following statement "Due to the bankruptcy of our former sister company, Diamond Comic Distributors, The Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide #55 (hardcover and soft cover) and The Big, Big Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide #55 are now scheduled for release on Wednesday, November 26. Additional updates will be posted in the coming weeks."

Which does kind of ignore the fact that they actually put Diamond into bankruptcy measures, it didn't just happen.

The Overstreet Price Guide was founded in 1970 by Robert M. Overstreet as a guide for fellow fans of Golden Age and Silver Age comics, later expanding to cover virtually the entire history of American comics publication back to Victorian times. It itself has become a collectable item, and lists values for past editions. The Price Guide is published in four formats: hardcover, softcover, a larger, ring-bound edition and an electronic edition, with variant covers – or at least it will be come November. In 1994, Overstreet sold his business to Steve Geppi's Gemstone Publishing but has continued to write for the book since.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!