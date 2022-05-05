Overstreet's Free Comic Book Day On How Joe James Broke Into Comics

This Saturday is Free Comic Book Day in comic book stores over the world. And unusually, the Overstreet Guide To Collecting Comics has a guide to breaking into comic books instead, in the form of a comic. And telling the story of Joe James, an artist on Green Lantern, Batman Hardware from DC Comics, and for Jim Shooter's Defiant Comics and Broadway Comics, including Charlemagne, Knights On BroadwayWar Machine, Fatale and Dark Dominion. A preview of that story runs below. And it will be given away at comic book stores, one of around fifty comic books, this Saturday as Free Comic Book Day returns to normality. Ish. Find more FCBD coverage and previews with this handy link.

FCBD 2022 OVERSTREET GUIDE TO COLLECTING by J. C. Vaughn, Brendon Fraim, Brian Fraim, Daniel Krall
FCBD 2022 OVERSTREET GUIDE TO COLLECTING
GEMSTONE PUBLISHING
JAN220021
(W) J. C. Vaughn (A) Brendon Fraim, Brian Fraim, Daniel Krall (CA) Ron Frenz, Sal Buscema
In this phenomenal time for comic book movies and TV shows, the team that brings you The Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide offers a fantastic introduction (or re-introduction) to the true source material for those epics, the world of comic book collecting! Comic book pricing, grading, and the inspiration that comes from comics are all spotlighted in this 48-page Free Comic Book Day special! Exclusive original material.
Exclusive Original Material
Rating: All AgesIn Shops: Apr 13, 2022

