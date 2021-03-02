Overwatch Anthology: Expanded Edition Coming From Dark Horse

Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch has been an incredibly popular video game since its launch in 2016. Since then, it has blossomed into a highly successful intellectual property and has spawned merchandise and adaptations across numerous platforms. One of these is comic books, and through Dark Horse Comics, Overwatch has released a series of one-shots that expand upon the universe created in the game. These one-shots, along with seven more stories, have now been collected in the upcoming hardcover collection Overwatch Anthology: Expanded Edition, which will be available to fans this coming Fall.

In Overwatch Anthology: Expanded Edition, fans can expect a hardcover collection that includes over 50 new pages of comic material and some behind-the-scenes content, all wrapped up in a new cover by Bengal. In a summary given to us by Dark Horse Comics, they describe the new Overwatch release as follows:

"In this exciting comic series, explore the backstories and motivations behind Overwatch's most popular heroes—from Ana to Zarya! This updated hardcover anthology now collects all of Blizzard Entertainment's existing digital Overwatch comics from an all-star lineup of creators, including Ryan Benjamin, Matt Burns, Robert Brooks, Micky Neilson, Nesskain, Bengal, and more. Whether you're starting in bronze or a Grandmaster, this expanded anthology adds over fifty pages of new comics and behind-the-scenes content, making it an essential companion to the Overwatch universe!"

If you are an Overwatch fan and want to get your copy of Overwatch Anthology: Expanded Edition, it will be in comic shops on November 10, 2021, and in bookstores on November 23, 2021. And if you are the cautious type and want to pre-order your copy, you can do that right now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop or book store.